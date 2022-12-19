Alexander Becomes 4th Husky to Transfer Since Regular Season Ended

Eight months ago, wide receiver Lonyatta Alexander Jr. was in a joyful mood as he held court in an old team room following the University of Washington's final spring football scrimmage.

A standout on that April Saturday, he expressed how happy he was to be home and catching passes again from quarterback Sam Huard, his high school and now Husky teammate, after spending a season at Arizona State.

Alexander had made the catch of the day, a one-handed 37-yard grab of a Huard throw, and a short time later hauled in a 13-touchdown pass from the left-hander, finishing with 5 catches for 95 yards.

"I kind of dropped a tear," the 6-foot-1, 200-pound redshirt freshman from Auburn, Washington, told the assembled media gathering afterward, "because I should have been here a long time ago."

On Monday, while multiple Husky football commitments were coming in, Alexander re-entered the transfer portal — the fourth UW player to do so since the regular season ended, joining cornerback Zakhari Spears, who will play for Connecticut; defensive tackle Kuao Peihopa, now committed to Hawaii; and veteran safety Cam Williams.

Alexander didn't give a specific reason for leaving, but he caught just one pass for 9 yards during the regular season.

He appeared in 11 of the UW's 12 games this season, but mostly on special teams, with a highlight coming when he recovered an onside kick in the Huskies' 37-34 victory at Oregon.

Lonyatta Alexander Jr. shows his athleticism as he tries to haul in a Sam Huard pass. Skylar Lin Visuals

Yet when depth charts were revealed late in the season, Alexander had dropped out of the six-player two-deeps in favor of freshman Denzel Boston, who wound up playing on offense on the opening series against the Ducks.

It's quite possible Alexander looked at the deeply talented UW receiving corps, which might return en masse for 2023, and the highly regarded high school and transfer portal pass-catchers coming in, and decided he was better off moving on.

