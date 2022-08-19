Skip to main content

Alexander Says Lack of Junior-to-Junior Connection Sent Him to ASU

The wide receiver felt snubbed by the previous Husky staff.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Of all of the football coaches departing the University of Washington last season, none of them sent players into a panic more than Junior Adams when he left in early January to tutor Oregon's wide receivers.

A day later, Terrell Bynum transferred to USC. 

Two days later, Las Vegas recruit Germie Bernard obtained his scholarship release and later ended up at Michigan State.

Jalen McMillan had to speak with family members first before deciding what to do next. 

Rome Odunze went through the same tap dance.

Everyone seemingly labored over and bemoaned Adams' UW exit except for one guy — Lonyatta Alexander Jr. 

Junior didn't have a connection with Junior. 

Largely because of a perceived UW recruiting snub, Alexander was 1,110 miles away at Arizona State, soon to retrace his steps  

"I felt honestly I wasn't getting recruited hard enough by the previous coach, Junior Adams, so I decided that moving on and making a name for myself would have been better for me," the glib receiver said. "As you saw the circumstances at ASU led me back home."

Well now.

Everyone seems to be more than comfortable with Adams' coaching replacement, JaMarcus Shephard, who came in from Purdue.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

McMillan, Odunze and others stayed put in Montlake after Shephard was hired on Jan. 13.

Two days after the new coach was named, Alexander announced he was transferring to the UW, now uncomfortable at ASU with the possibility of alleged recruiting violations catching up with the Sun Devils program. 

Everyone seems to be happy now with the current wide-receiver arrangement in Montlake. The players and Shephard have bonded. Shephard is a big fan of Alexander, too.

"Certainly Junior Alexander I think has taken a pretty big jump and obviously he started at ground zero because he arrived here two days before we started," Shephard said of spring football practice. "Going into fall camp, he's done a pretty good job of establishing himself and as a guy who can contribute to this football team."

Alexander, of course, went on to become one of the standouts in the Huskies' Spring Preview, a condensed and controlled closing scrimmage.

Ironically, his younger brother Xe'ree Alexander, a linebacker at Kennedy Catholic High School, recently committed to Arizona State.

However, Junior Alexander feels wanted by the Huskies, who have a handful of his Kennedy teammates on the roster in quarterback Sam Huard, wide receiver Jabez Tinae and edge rusher Sav'ell Smalls.

"It feels great, it feels comfortable, to be around the guys I grew up and played with my whole life," this Alexander said of the UW. "It's amazing."

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky FanNation stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky FanNation on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky FanNation on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

In This Article (1)

Washington Huskies
Washington Huskies

BJ Canady has a UW scholarship offer.
Recruiting

UW Offers QB Turned Edge Rusher from Kansas

By Dan Raley
Ted Hammond has a UW offer.
Recruiting

UW Offers Physical Cincinnati Defensive Lineman

By Dan Raley
Wayne Taulapapa is the odds-on favorite to start at Husky RB.
Football

A Moment with New Husky RB Wayne Taulapapa

By Dan Raley
Michael Penix Jr. looks for a target
Football

Why Penix Should or Shouldn't Start at UW Quarterback

By Dan Raley
Sam Adams wore an injury vest in spring ball.
Football

Grubb Gives RB Update and Praises Play of Sam Adams

By Dan Raley
Sam Huard throws while coach Kalen DeBoer watches intently.
Football

Why Huard Should or Shouldn't Start at UW Quarterback

By Dan Raley
Marcelles Williams has a UW offer.
Recruiting

Huskies Return to St. John Bosco Again, Offer 2024 Cornerback

By Dan Raley
Julius Irvin has overcome injuries to get in the secondary mix.
Football

A Moment with Julius Irvin, UW Safety and Son of an NFL Legend

By Dan Raley