Alexander the Great Steps Up for Huskies
With his long curly hair and laid-back personality, Xe'ree Alexander looks and sounds like he belongs on a surfboard in Hawaii or someplace equally exotic.
However, in his case, he'd be taking on 100-foot waves, fearlessly zipping through a water tunnel that's ready to swallow him up at any moment, and live to tell about it.
Yet University of Washington football is his sport of choice and it's been an interesting ride for him so far.
This past Friday night, Alexander made his first start at Husky linebacker in the 38-19 victory over Rutgers, proved to be an overly physical player, led the team in tackles with 8 and was awarded a game ball.
"I thought he did a really nice job in there," UW coach Jedd Fisch said.
The player they call X or X-ray -- when it's pronounced X-REE -- has been an interesting addition to the UW football roster for multiple reasons.
After playing for Idaho and Central Florida, where he opened 13 of 25 games and accumulated 143 tackles collectively, he transferred to the UW, was encouraged to add size and immediately did something about it, gaining 20 pounds.
"I just know how Big Ten football is -- a lot of guys are big, the offensive lines are big," said Alexander, who ate three to four meals a day to bulk up. "Just got to get bigger and stronger, that was my mindset."
The now 6-foot-2, 242-pound Alexander from Auburn, Washington, also chose to play for the Huskies even after his older brother Lonyatta Alexander Jr., a UW wide receiver and special-teams player in 2022, couldn't get enough passes thrown his way and transferred to Montana State and now Idaho.
Lonyatta currently is sitting out with the Vandals after breaking a leg before the season began.
This Alexander arrived with fellow transfer linebackers Jacob Manu and Buddah Al-Uqdah, who previously played for Arizona and Washington State, respectively, and he's sort of the last man standing.
Manu, after recovering from a knee injury, will have to sit out four of the next six games in order to redshirt and play a full season in 2026, which is the plan.
Al-Uqdah injured a knee against the Cougars, his old team, and is out for the season, similarly aiming for a 2026 return.
All of which has made Alexander all that more valuable to Fisch's Huskies.
"I just knew it was my time to step up and give back to the team," the junior linebacker said, "and show what I can do and how to support this team."
With his size and mobility, Alexander has not only lined up at inside linebacker but in an edge-rushing role, as well.
"I'm just like the guy if they need me on the field, just put me on the field," he said. "Doesn't matter if it's outside or at linebacker, even though there are some injuries happening, which are going to happen. Just put me on the field."
The Huskies did just that against Ohio State and Alexander came up big on the opening series by tackling Buckeyes running back CJ Donaldson for no gain on a fourth-and-1 play at the UW 5. It's been his biggest moment to date for the UW.
It didn't hurt his confidence any. Again, no wave is too big for him. Nor any Buckeye.
"I would say it is," Alexander confirmed of what has been his personal highlight, "but there is more to come."
