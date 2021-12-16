All Games on Saturdays on Huskies' 2022 Football Schedule

The Pac-12 Conference released its composite 2022 football schedule on Friday, with kickoff times and TV coverage to come later, and one thing sticks out for the University of Washington.

No Friday games.

Not even for the Apple Cup.

Under new coach Kalen DeBoer, the Huskies will play 12 contests over 13 weeks, all on Saturdays, with seven of them coming at home — including the first four against Kent State, Portland State, Michigan State and Stanford.

That should help DeBoer build some serious program momentum.

For the third consecutive year, because of schedule rotation and the pandemic, the UW won't face USC during the regular season.

The other miss is Utah, for the second year.

Interestingly, the Huskies will face the Oregon schools on back to back weekends, and the Arizona schools in the same manner.

Among the top non-conference matchups involving Pac-12 teams, Oregon will face Georgia in Atlanta, Utah will travel to Florida and Washington State will play at Wisconsin.

California will play Notre Dame for the first time since 1967 and travel to South Bend, which is one of three Pac-12 games next season for the Fighting Irish, who also host Stanford and play USC in Los Angeles.

UW 2022 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Sept. 3 Kent State — Don James' former coaching stop before the UW.

Sept. 10 Portland State — The Huskies need a little Big Sky payback.

Sept. 17 Michigan State — The Spartans visit Husky Stadium for the first time since 1970. Sonny Sixkiller will be in the stands this time.

Sept. 24 Stanford — The last of four opening home games.

Oct. 1 @ UCLA — Chip Kelly didn't leave.

Oct. 8 @ Arizona State — Herm Edwards has made the Sun Devils formidable again.

Oct. 15 Arizona — The Wildcats face a long rebuild.

Oct. 22 @ California — Justin Wilcox said no to Oregon, yes to turning the Bears respectable.

Oct. 29 Bye — A break at the two-thirds mark.

Nov. 5 Oregon State — Jonathan Smith is making the Beavers a big deal.

Nov. 12 @ Oregon — Always the biggest game on the schedule.

Nov. 19 Colorado — The Huskies hope to close the deal this time.

Nov. 26 @ Washington State — The UW comes off a four-TD beating to its rival.

