Always Ready to Play, Moll Approaches College Game No. 60

Kris Moll will take this Saturday off, enjoying a bye week with the rest of his University of Washington football teammates.

OK, he'll actually run through a Husky practice while others across the country are playing for real. For Moll, a break in the action has been rare over his long-winding, six-year career at two schools.

A University of Alabama-Birmingham (UAB) transfer, the 6-foot, 217-pound linebacker will appear in his 60th college football game next Friday against Oregon State — an impossible achievement when normal eligibility guidelines are in place.

Think about this: sixth-year senior offensive guard Jaxson Kirkland seems like he's been around forever in Montlake after starting for five seasons, even as a redshirt freshman in 2018 when he opened against Ohio State in the Rose Bowl.

Against the Beavers, the 6-foot-7, 335-pound Kirkland will enter a game for the 45th time for the Huskies, the next-closest but still a very distant amount to Moll.

No records are kept on this, but as numbers-crunching, Husky play-by-play broadcaster Tony Castricone shared with Moll, people would be hard-pressed to find another FBS college player anywhere who's drawn more game time than him.

"I know it's been a long run, a tough one, too," Moll said. "I've gone through a lot of things. I've won championships. I've done a lot of things. I'm trying to make a big exclamation point on my whole career right here."

In his eight games for the Huskies, Moll has come off the bench and provided 25 tackles, including four and his first tackle for loss this season in last weekend's 28-21 victory at California.

The Miami native, who turned 23 shortly after arriving in Seattle, transferred after starting 21 of 51 games for UAB. He twice was selected as a first-team, All-Conference USA selection at linebacker in 2019 and 2020. He appeared in three conference championship games for the Blazers. He's played in three bowl games.

Kris Moll brings down a Portland State player with UW teammate Cam Williams on his hip. Skylar Lin Visuals

Like so many players, Moll wanted to try something new in his final season. He was set to transfer to the University of Central Florida, which was also courting an Indiana quarterback named Michael Penix Jr., when he and Penix independently decided to finish up at the UW. This was even after Texas and Kansas came in late on him.

"It was real stressful at the time, deciding what I wanted to do," he said.

Moll's been able to take advantage of pandemic allowances to actually play in games in each of his six different seasons, a situation that might have happened for some players during World War II but won't be permitted again unless we have another global health crisis or something else that helps bend the rules.

Besides strange circumstances, Moll also used strategic calculation to stretch out his career at the end. While banged-up last year at UAB, he chose to appear in just four games to preserve another full season of future eligibility.

As he approaches his 60th college game, Moll has a combined 260 career tackles. He has 28.5 TFLs and 13 sacks. By beating Cal, he's become bowl eligible again with the rest of the Huskies.

Which means he'll get another college game that wasn't guaranteed to him when he landed in Seattle, leaving Moll with the chance to play in at least 64.

He's a back-up linebacker to Pittsburgh transfer Cam Bright and UW sophomore Alphonzo Tuputala, pulling regular rotational shifts. Yet he's also able to play safety if needed, a position that might better suit him when he gives the NFL a try.

"I told the coaches they can move me wherever they want to," he said. "Wherever they can use me at, I'll play. Honestly, I just want to get on the field."

With game No. 60 up next, Kris Moll has done a very good job of making that happen, maybe better than anyone in the history of the game.

