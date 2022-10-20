Another Look at the UW Win Over Arizona Through Skylar Lin Images

For the first time in a long while, a University of Washington football game at Husky Stadium was not photographed by someone assigned to do this chore for national distribution.

It was almost as if last Saturday's Pac-12 game between the Huskies and Arizona didn't exist in some ways outside of the Northwest.

The Mariners baseball playoff game was such a big deal for Seattle that day, in fact a first for the city in 21 years, it required all syndicated photographic hands on deck at the downtown ballpark.

Luckily, Skylar Lin was available. As he has for nearly a year now, the UW student took photos for our Inside the Huskies/FanNation website on the Sports Illustrated network.

He was the tall, skinny guy in the end zone capturing Jack Westover doing his mid-game Superman impersonation — leaping over tall defensive backs in a single bound — or Rome Odunze showing off his amazing juggling skills with a long-range touchdown at stake.

Check out a sampling of his Arizona-UW photos right here. You won't get them anywhere else. Skylar is studying business, but he has a knack for photography, as well.

HOME IS WHERE HUSKY HEART IS Inside the Huskies photographer Skylar Lin captures the heroics and the emotions of the UW-Arizona football game. 10 Gallery 10 Images

While Lin was capturing Kalen DeBoer's team win its fifth game in as many outings at Husky Stadium, the UW offense was at its point-producing best in a 49-39 victory.

If only DeBoer had a stingy defense to match. This current one has been nearly as generous as all of the Husky opponents when facing Odunze and company.

"It's definitely new for the defense, a new kind of adversity," edge rusher Zion Tupuola-Fetui said this week. "I wouldn't say we're playing bad football per se, we're just giving up too many points and letting the big plays we give up hurt us too much."

This weekend, the Huskies head back on the road where they're 0-2 after games at UCLA and Arizona State. On Saturday night, they'll try for a breakthrough win against the California Bears in Berkeley.

They'll face former UW linebacker Jackson Sirmon, now playing for his father, Bears defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon, with the latter spending a pair of seasons with the Huskies a decade ago. There are coaches up and down the Cal staff with UW connections.

It's too bad Lin won't be there with his camera because every time he shoots images of the UW football team, whether or not the national guys show up alongside him, the Huskies win. His photos are pretty good, too.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Inside the Huskies stories — as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Inside the Huskies on Facebook by searching: Inside Huskies/FanNation at SI.com or https://www.facebook.com/dan.raley.12

Follow Dan Raley of Inside the Huskies on Twitter: @DanRaley1 or @UWFanNation or @DanRaley3