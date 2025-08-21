Anthony Ward Is Family Man, Inspired by Brother, Uncle
The Hatchetts and Parkers aren't the only sets of brothers playing for this University of Washington football team.
Anthony Ward can tell you all about depths of a football family, and what it means to him, and how it's specifically shaped his college career path.
The Huskies' 6-foot, 223-pound linebacker and special-teams leader from Ontario, California, was part of the ill-fated Jimmy Lake coaching era, spending both the 2020 and 2021 seasons in Montlake as a walk-on player.
"i had family here," Ward said.
That would be Uncle Bobby, as in Wagner, one of the greatest linebackers to come through the NFL, and formerly with the Seattle Seahawks and now with the Washington Commanders.
His mom's brother always has been a good sounding board for him and, even though he plays in the nation's capital now, Wagner is never far away. In fact, he showed up for the UW Spring Game back in May.
"We have a great relationship, real close, and you know I try to pick his brain as much as possible about different things and stuff like that," Ward said. "It's been a great opportunity to be able to learn from him, somebody who's still in the game, too."
Of course, there's much more to his football family tree than that.
Ward left the Huskies shortly after Lake got fired and transferred to Arizona, where younger brother Isaiah, an edge rusher, was recruited by Jedd Fisch.
"Really undecribable," he said of the chance to play alongside his sibling. "To me, that's been my best friend and, once he decided he wanted to come play college ball, I don't think there was any hesitation for me to want to come and play with him and be back around him."
Ward, in his happy place, has been able to make things happen football-wise on his own.
After not playing in any games for Lake, he relocated to Tucson and Fisch's program where he became a special-teams stalwart, even blocking a Utah punt and returning it for a touchdown, all in one heads-up play, and was rewarded with his own scholarship.
Then it was back to Seattle in a caravan that included his brother, Fisch and many others from Arizona who relocated following the coaching change that sent Kalen DeBoer to Alabama.
"When we decided to come back, it was really because we believe in coach Fisch and what his program builds and the opportunities we can get," Ward said.
A year ago, Anthony Ward appeared in 12 Husky games, missing out only against Northwestern because of an injury, while his brother played in all 13 outings starting six times. It was an inspirational time for the older Ward.
"For me, it's a source of light to be able put on your pads and stuff like that and be able to know your brother in in the same room, doing the same thing, focused on the same culture," he said. "It's really powerful to be next to him."
