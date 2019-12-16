HuskyMaven
Top Stories
Husky Legends
Football
Basketball

Hunter Bryant: AP Agrees, He Was Really Good

Dan Raley

Hunter Bryant hasn't changed his mind at all. He's still not playing in the Vegas Bowl, which would be an even wiser move on his part. 

The Washington Huskies tight end just saw his football value increase some more. 

On Monday, the Associated Press released its three-unit All-America team and Bryant turned up on the second team of what is long considered college football's top listing of talent. Another Bryant, Florida Atlantic's Harrison, was named the first-team AP tight end. 

Hunter Bryant, a junior from Issaquah, Washington, has announced he will pass up Saturday's bowl game against Boise State so not to jeopardize his health for the NFL draft.

Playing his first full season in three without knee issues, Bryant caught 52 passes for 825 yards and 3 touchdowns. His catch total was the second-highest in school history.

In his career, Bryant finished with 85 receptions for 1,344 yards, which were fourth and second in UW annals, respectively. 

In the late-season video here, he talked about being more of the offense and how he liked that, without giving away his NFL intentions. 

Bryant was one 13 Pac-12 players picked to the AP team by a media committee and the only UW representative.

Utah topped the league contingent with five players, Oregon had four, and California, Arizona State, USC and at the UW each had one.

Cal senior linebacker Evan Weaver and Oregon sophomore offensive tackle Penei Sewell were the league's only AP All-America first-teamers. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Examining Chris Petersen's Legacy at Washington: Part 1 On the Dawgfather’s List

Mike Martin

Over the next week Sports Illustrated/Husky Maven’s Mike Martin will look at Chris Petersen’s legacy at the University of Washington. Part 1 is a look at how close Chris Petersen was to becoming a Husky in the early 90's. Coach Pete was at the top of Don James assistant he would have sought if there had been a coaching opening.

Mr. Rodgers' Neighborhood: Aloha Bowl Mischief

Dan Raley

Huskies replay a time when a famous person came to their bowl-game rescue.

An Unforgettable Name: Ex-Husky Brenno DeFeo

Dan Raley

Forty years ago, he was a Seattle football legend, the guy in the headlines, an unforgettable name.

Boise State Wanted Bigger Bowl, Not Petersen reunion

Dan Raley

Cotton Bowl was more suitable postseason landing spot for 12-1 Broncos.

Weekend at the Lake: Recruiting Win for UW's New Leader

Dan Raley

Touted Arizona DB recommits to Huskies after backing off a month ago.

Noah Dickerson and David Crisp Join Husky Hardcourt Podcast, Talk Team’s Struggles and Their Return to “The Dance”

Mike Martin

Noah Dickerson and David Crisp talk about their recruitment, their first summer in Seattle as they transition from high school to college basketball. They discuss the foundation and how the seniors that stuck together through some tough times at Hec Ed. Husky Hardcourt chronicles the Husky Men’s basketball program’s return to the March Madness.

Taylor Rapp: 'Light Years Ahead of His Time'

Dan Raley

Ex-Husky safety continues to impress with instinctive football skills

WATCH: Kaila Olin Examines Jimmy Lake's Biggest Moves

Kaila Olin

Sports Illustrated/Husky Maven's Kaila Olin looks at three big moves that Jimmy Lake has does or is in the process of doing before he takes the helm of the Washington Huskies football program.

LISTEN: Husky Legend Kasen Williams Joins 4th and Inches, Vegas Bowl Preview, Post-season Awards

Mike Martin

Husky Legend, Kasen Williams joins Jake Grant and Trevor Mueller to talk about his football journey from UW to the NFL and now the XFL in Seattle. Jake and Trevor give their first impressions of the Vegas Bowl and talk about the conference awards.

Eason: 'Always Been One to Finish the Things I Start'

Dan Raley

UW quarterback again sidesteps questions about his NFL future