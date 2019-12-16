Hunter Bryant hasn't changed his mind at all. He's still not playing in the Vegas Bowl, which would be an even wiser move on his part.

The Washington Huskies tight end just saw his football value increase some more.

On Monday, the Associated Press released its three-unit All-America team and Bryant turned up on the second team of what is long considered college football's top listing of talent. Another Bryant, Florida Atlantic's Harrison, was named the first-team AP tight end.

Hunter Bryant, a junior from Issaquah, Washington, has announced he will pass up Saturday's bowl game against Boise State so not to jeopardize his health for the NFL draft.

Playing his first full season in three without knee issues, Bryant caught 52 passes for 825 yards and 3 touchdowns. His catch total was the second-highest in school history.

In his career, Bryant finished with 85 receptions for 1,344 yards, which were fourth and second in UW annals, respectively.

In the late-season video here, he talked about being more of the offense and how he liked that, without giving away his NFL intentions.

Bryant was one 13 Pac-12 players picked to the AP team by a media committee and the only UW representative.

Utah topped the league contingent with five players, Oregon had four, and California, Arizona State, USC and at the UW each had one.

Cal senior linebacker Evan Weaver and Oregon sophomore offensive tackle Penei Sewell were the league's only AP All-America first-teamers.