As the Cookie Crumbles, Sagapolu Pursues Diet of More Playing Time
Behind this University of Washington football player is a former existence, a life of obsession, a time that makes him lower his voice when he addresses it.
As they say, you are what you eat.
"I'm a big cookie guy," Logan Sagapolu, a Husky senior defensive tackle, says sheepishly.
On that diet, he also became a big guy, too big.
Fueled on sugar, he played last season at 366 pounds, making him the heaviest player on the UW roster by a wide margin.
Only he didn't play as much as he wanted, with it candidly explained to him by defensive-line coach Jason Kaufusi that he was too heavy to stay on the field for an extended period of time.
"He even told me, 'We wanted to use you more, but the mobility is not there, so slim down,' " Sagapolu said. "So that's what I did."
A two-time transfer with previous stops at Oregon and Miami -- as an offensive lineman -- the Huskies converted him to a defensive player. He appeared in all 13 games, started against Northwestern and finished with just 10 tackles and a fumble recovery.
After hearing the fat facts, Sagapolu went on a strict diet. He's now a svelte 344 as he navigates spring football practice.
In the offseason, he went on a diet, which was as hard for him to adhere to as would be for anyone.
Asked what foods he misses most, Sagapolu responded wistfully, "Almost everything really."
Yet he's given himself a fat-fighting chance to play more than last season, which is what he wants more than a bag full of Oreos or whatever his favorite cookie is.
The Huskies need two new defensive tackle starters for the coming season and Sagapolu has made himself a more attractive candidate.
With his trimmer 6-foot-2 frame, the Utah native looks like he could be more help to the Huskies this season.
He's seeking more playing time in exchange for fewer pounds.
Admittedly, Sagapolu will still reward himself for all his hard work, but doesn't let it get out of hand.
"Every now and then, I'll have a good, sweet dessert," he confided.
In his world of temptation, it's one bite at a time.
