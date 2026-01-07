SI

Demond Williams Enters Transfer Portal After Signing Deal to Return to Washington

One week removed from signing a deal to return to Washington, Williams is entering the transfer portal.

Washington Huskies starting quarterback Demond Williams enters the transfer portal after signing a deal to return to the program.
In the latest sign of the wild times in college football, Washington Huskies star quarterback Demond Williams Jr. is entering the transfer portal, just one week removed from signing a deal to return to the program, according to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Williams started all 13 games for the Huskies this season, completing 69.5% of his passes for 3,065 yards and 25 touchdowns to just eight interceptions. He also rushed for 611 yards and six scores. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Williams signed a deal with the Huskies to return to the program for his junior season following a 9-4 season that concluded with a 38-10 victory over Boise State in the LA Bowl. His entrance into the transfer portal once again calls into question the enforceability of signed contracts between school and player in the revenue sharing era of college athletics. Williams entered the portal with a "Do Not Contact" tag, according to Thamel, which usually indicates that the player has a new program already lined up.

Williams's new deal with Washington was near the top of the quarterback market. Washington is prepared to pursue "all legal avenues" to enforce the signed contract. The contract situation between Washington and Williams has also drawn the attention of the Big Ten conference, which was vocal in the support of Wisconsin when the program lost defensive back Xavier Lucas to Miami under similar circumstances last offseason.

