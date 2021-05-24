Sports Illustrated home
Athlon Singles Out 13 Huskies for Pac-12 Football Accolades

The University of Washington is well-represented in the preview magazine's all-conference listing.
Athlon Sports, offering one of the most visible and longest-running college football preview magazines in the marketplace, has singled out 13 University of Washington players for some sort of all-conference accolades, including four who are first-team selections.

Senior offensive tackle Jackson Kirkland, senior tight end Cade Otton, junior cornerback Trent McDuffie and injured outside linebacker Zion Tupuola-Fetui of the Huskies each were listed among the Pac-12's very best players as first-teamers. 

UW players named to the second team by Athlon Sports, which has been published out of Nashville, Tennessee, for decades and circulates nationally, were junior inside linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio and senior center Luke Wattenberg. 

Junior defensive tackle Tuli Letuligaseno was the lone UW player selected to the Athlon third team.

The fourth team consisted of six Huskies, among them senior all-purpose back Sean McGrew, senior wide receiver Terrell Bynum, senior outside linebacker Ryan Bowman, junior offensive tackle Victor Curne, junior cornerback Kyler Gordon and senior placekicker Peyton Henry. 

With 13 Athlon selections, the UW trailed only Oregon's 14 for the most league-wide, and tied USC, which also had 13. The Ducks, however, were limited to just three first-team picks by the football magazine, one fewer than the Huskies.

The complete list of the magazine's Pac-12 all-conference picks can be found here

Athlon's college football magazine will be delivered to stores and news stands across the country  beginning in June. 

