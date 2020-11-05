SI.com
Baseball Team Stops Offseason Workouts as UW Reports COVID Uptick

Dan Raley

Three days from the school's football season opener, the University of Washington is reporting an uptick in COVID-19 cases  nine athletes turned up positive in the school's latest round of testing and have been quarantined.

However, none of them appear to be Husky football players. At least they weren't mentioned if there's a connection. 

For the first time, the UW identified the sport involved with the virus, disclosing an undetermined amount of baseball players are among those who have positive tests. Nine is the highest number of active cases revealed school officials.

As a result, the UW said the Husky baseball team would pause its offseason workouts after discovering the positive cases and conducting contact tracing within the program.

The school, while adhering to somewhat indiscriminate reporting procedures, didn't identify any of the athletes involved or say whether all nine positive cases were indeed baseball players. 

Since June 15, UW athletic training staff personnel have tested Husky athletes returning to campus and found 41 positive cases while administrating 4,126 PCR tests. The school has tested 547 Husky athletes so far.

COVID-19 cases continue to spike around the country and greatly disrupt athletic teams, both college and pro. 

In the latest disruption to college football, Louisville and Virginia  postponed Saturday's game in Charlottesville, Virginia, to Nov. 14. Fifteen members of the Cardinals team have tested positive.

