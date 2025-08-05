'Batman' Does Some Crime-Fighting in UW Fall Practice
For the first four fall practices, everyone wearing a University of Washington football uniform was on his best behavior. it was Boy Scout stuff. They helped each other off the ground, patted each other on the back for big plays, kept the competitive temperature down.
On Monday, however, freshman safety Rylon Dillard-Allen and junior wide receiver Kevin Green Jr. got into a verbal exchange after the younger guy who advertises himself as "Batman" became extra physical on an end-zone pass and took Green to the ground.
In response, Green climbed to his feet and was seen almost taunting the entire Husky defense. Words went back and forth in a loud din as all of the players walked en masse from the East Field to Husky Stadium for the next drill.
That was the movie trailer to the full feature film.
On Tuesday, pent-up emotions for Dillard-Allen and Green seemed to have festered for 24 hours and reached a full boil midway through Tuesday's practice.
On an incomplete pass during a goal-line segment, the two players ended up crashing into one another in front of Touchdown Terrace and the fight was on -- they went down while getting in some serious punches.
Fall camp had been officially christened with this violent outburst. For Batman, he was crime-fighting.
The altercation was both surprising for its spontaneity but almost expected because of the players' recent history.
Other Huskies intervened and practice continued for another hour without any more temper-filled interruptions.
Later, safeties coach Taylor Mays didn't seem all that bothered by Dillard-Allen getting into the entanglement as well as continually making his physical presence known in fall camp and not backing down from anyone.
Dillard-Allen's aggressive style so far has brought him plenty of opportunities to run with the No. 1 defense in fall camp, even at the expense of some of the four veteran players who were ahead of him in the spring.
Back in May, the 6-foot, 180-pound newcomer from Phoenix served notice in the Spring Game that he didn't intend to do any redshirting -- he came up with a pick-six, a 30-yard interception return that went for a second-half touchdown, and he's been making plays ever since.
"I think you try to take it up to the line, but you still have to protect the team," Mays said, trying to sound cautious before changing his tune. "On defense, especially at safety, you have to play with an edge and play with fire."
Dillard-Allen is one of multiple Husky freshmen clearly motivated to play right away once the season begins. Wide receivers Dezmen Roebuck and Raiden Vines-Bright, plus offensive guard John Mills, each drew first-team snaps during the Tuesday scrimmage plays.
Roebuck had yet another sensational catch, slipping and falling yet still hauling in an 11-yard pass while landing on his back .
Mays prefers to address Dillard-Allen as "the Gnat," rather than Batman, because the player is so quick while running around the football field.
Dillard-Allen continues on in his bid to become a starter right from the outset of his college football career.
"I think his athletic ability and his movement skills give him a chance to be a special player," Mays said. "He's just a guy whose field movements are just awesome."
Punches included.
