UW's Mohammed Reverses Field, Reportedly Portal Bound

Every time Adam Mohammed met with the media over the past two years, he offered up the same mantra -- I'm patient, I can wait for Jonah Coleman to leave, I'm in no hurry at all.

Yet maybe the worst thing that could have happened to the University of Washington football team in regards to its young running back in waiting is Coleman got hurt and the 6-foot, 220-pound Mohammed was thrust into the lead role.

He rushed for 108 yards against UCLA, 105 against Oregon.

He looked fast and shifty. He looked ever so promising and punishing.

It was an audition.

Adam Mohammed likes to stay fashionable with his hair style. | Dave Sizer photo

No doubt somebody with significant resources in the college landscape saw him on national TV against the Ducks, where he made a top-flight defense look ordinary, and said we have got to have this guy.

So on Wednesday -- on a bad day for Husky football roster movement -- Mohammed reportedly has made plans to enter the transfer portal, according to On3.

This is a significant blow to Jedd Fisch and his staff's efforts to take the UW to the next level, which was back to the top 25 and to CFP contention.

NEW: Washington RB Adam Mohammed plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal,

Mohammed totaled 523 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns this season.



Mohammed totaled 523 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns this season.https://t.co/Byx3mIDa8a pic.twitter.com/WntgXIDvzy — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) December 18, 2025

If he leaves as is the indication, Mohammed departs after appearing in 26 Husky games and starting two.

He exits after rushing 148 times for 716 yards and 5 touchdowns in his time Montlake, with 523 of those yardss and all of the scores coming this fall.

Mohammed became the third Husky on Wednesday to indicate he would entertain the transfer portal, along with freshman wide receiver Raiden Vines-Bright and sophomore safety Vince Holmes.

Altogether, the Huskies have nine players who have made it known they will test the market. Others are sophomore wide receiver Audric Harris, sophomore linebacker Deven Bryant, senior nickelback Dyson McCutcheon, redshirt freshman center Davit Boyajyan, sophomore cornerback/nickel Leroy Bryan and junior defensive tackle Bryce Butler.

What has to be a little disconcerting to Fisch is his Arizona bond with players he recruited for Arizona and then redirected to Washington seems to be irretrievably broken, with Mohammed plucked from Glendale and Vines-Bright taken from Tempe.

Both of those latter players were pegged to be full-fledged starters for a team the UW coach said will win a lot of games next season, with deep-rooted relationships built over multiple seasons, and apparently isn't enough to keep them in Montlake.

