Behind the Numbers: Las Vegas Bowl

Mike Martin

10

In an emotional game for the Huskies, it's was easy to imagine that the players might let their emotions get the better of them. However, they brought energy, focus and discipline.  Perhaps was the benefit of not playing under the thumb of Pac-12 refs, but Petersen's crew committed one penalty for 10 yards.

9

Speaking of big hits, junior All-Pac-12 defensive back Elijah Molden put one on Boise State receiver John Hightower.  With the Broncos pushing their way close to the end zone, the eventual Las Vegas Bowl MVP got under Hightower and jarred the ball free at the Washington 11-yard line.  UW freshman linebacker Jackson Sirmon scooped up the ball and returned it 54 yards to the Boise State 35.  That was one of 9 stops by Molden to go with an interception and tackle for loss.

8

Washington senior receiver Andrea Baccellia opened the scoring for the Huskies with a 17-yard touchdown reception. The senior receiving tandem of Baccellia and Aaron Fuller combined for 8 receptions for 63 yards and 1 TD.  Fuller ended his Husky career with 2,051 receiving yards on 159 receptions and 13 TDs.

7

Washington's offense was 7-for-14 on third downs. However, the Huskies also were able to extend three drives by converting all three of their fourth-down attempts. Boise State converted just three of 11 third downs and  1 of 2 on fourth down.

6

Washington's offense was also perfect in the red zone, converting 6 trips inside the Boise State 20 to five TDs and a 32-yard Peyton Henry field goal.  The Huskies entered the Las Vegas Bowl ranked 130th in the country in rthe ed zone/TD conversion rate.

5

The Huskies finished with 119 yards rushing. They had five carries over 10 yards, with the longest a 19-yard jet sweep by Chico McClatcher. The Huskies also had five passing plays over 15 yards ,with the longest  a 26-yard completion to Marquis Spiker, his only catch of the night.

4

With Hunter Bryant at home preparing for the  NFL Draft, the only tight end to catch a pass was Cade Otton. Otton was targeted four times, catching three for 9 yards. Terrell Bynum led the UW receivers with 5 catches for 67 yards.

3

Washington's Chico McClatcher got his hands on three balls in his final game. He had a reception for 2 yards, a carry for 18 yards and a kickoff return for 19 yards.  

2

Joe Tryon, Ryan Bowman and others were unable to sack the Boise State quarterbacks.  They did supply a couple of heavy rushes that led to 2 picks.  Quarterback Jacob Eason and the UW offense turned them into 14 points in building a 24-0 lead.

1

Taking nothing away from Eijah Molden's MVP outing, but redshirt freshman running back Richard Newton had a game that was a worthy  He carried the ball 15 times for 69 yards,  ran for one touchdown and threw a 13-yard scoring pass to Terrell Bynum.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
SI Mike Martin
SI Mike Martin

I like that there were a few guys who could have gotten the MVP for the Vegas Bowl. I actually voted for Newton.

