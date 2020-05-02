HuskyMaven
Top Stories
Husky Legends
Recruiting
Football

Bengals Long-Term Remake Won't Include Ex-Huskies Receiver Ross

Dan Raley

As the transitioning Cincinnati Bengals remake their roster around the NFL's No. 1 overall draft pick Joe Burrow, wide receiver John Ross won't be part of the franchise's long-range plans.

Several media outlets reported on Saturday that the Bengals have declined to pick up Ross' fifth-year option as he enters the final season of his rookie deal. ESPN's Adam Schefter was the first to disclose the contractural development.

The former University of Washington player, always a deep threat, would have earned $15.9 million in the fifth year of the contract. 

Ross was drafted by Cincinnati with the ninth pick of the 2017 draft. In his three seasons, he has 49 catches for 716 yards and 10 touchdowns, often was injured and never really connected with quarterback Andy Dalton, who was recently released.

A case was made for keeping and letting go of Ross in this recent analysis. He's known for running the fastest 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine as shown here.

Ross returned to Seattle last September and turned in the best game of his NFL career, catching 7 passes for 158 yards and two touchdowns in a 21-20 loss to the Seahawks. 

He scored from 33 and 55 yards out and expressed hope afterward that he had turned a corner as a pro football player.

"I can honestly say now I lost confidence in myself the last two years," Ross said at the time. "Now I come in with a different mentality and now I've got to go out there and continue to believe in myself."

Unless he is dealt away during the coming months, Ross will play a final season in Cincinnati, knowing he isn't wanted in 2021.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Reception Desk: Spiker Checks In at UW, Hype Remains Unpacked

The Husky wide receiver brought a huge reputation with him, but surprisingly he's still awaiting a collegiate breakthrough.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Bills Collector: UW's Adams Making Best of Free-Agent Situation

The Husky offensive tackle went undrafted by the NFL. He's decidedly upbeat about what comes next in Buffalo.

Dan Raley

Washington Sports Hall of Fame Selects Joe Kearney, Huskies AD in 1969-76

Joe Kearney hired Don James, changing the course of Seattle sports history. The former University of Washington athletic director will be honored for that feat and a career that spanned 1969-76 with his induction to the State of Washington Sports Hall of Fame.

Mike Martin

by

Sbassham

Fuller Officially Joins Seahawks WR Stable, Hoping for a Chance

Former University of Washington pass-catcher is one of 10 on local NFL team's roster. Will try to beat long odds.

Dan Raley

Legend of Sixkiller: Sonny and Huskies Stubbed Their Toe at Oregon

The iconic quarterback put Washington in position to beat its rival in 1971, but his kicker missed a chip shot in a shocking loss. This is the 27th installment in our replay series.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Players, Prepare to Cash In: NCAA to Support Athlete Compensation

It's been a long time coming, as one University of Washington quarterback could tell you. People have been getting rich off athletes. They'll have to share now.

Dan Raley

UW's Sean McGrew Does What's Asked, Needs More Requests

The Husky running back will be in the middle of the competition at running back. Don't be surprised if he wins the job.

Dan Raley

by

huskydog

Washington Huskies / NFL Draft / Live Blog

The Huskies could have from one to three players drafted in rounds two and three on Friday after getting shut out in the first round

Dan Raley

by

SI Draft Tracker

After Dues-Paying Season, UW Secondary Is Ready to Flourish

The Huskies have a new defensive backs coach in Will Harris, but everyone else is an old hand. Expectations are high for this group.

Dan Raley

Huskies Receive Commitment From O-Lineman Robert Wyrsch

The Washington football program picked up an offensive-line recruiting commitment from Robert Wyrsch, a player without a lot of fanfare but one who carries a big frame.

Mike Martin