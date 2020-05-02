Bengals Long-Term Remake Won't Include Ex-Huskies Receiver Ross

As the transitioning Cincinnati Bengals remake their roster around the NFL's No. 1 overall draft pick Joe Burrow, wide receiver John Ross won't be part of the franchise's long-range plans.

Several media outlets reported on Saturday that the Bengals have declined to pick up Ross' fifth-year option as he enters the final season of his rookie deal. ESPN's Adam Schefter was the first to disclose the contractural development.

The former University of Washington player, always a deep threat, would have earned $15.9 million in the fifth year of the contract.

Ross was drafted by Cincinnati with the ninth pick of the 2017 draft. In his three seasons, he has 49 catches for 716 yards and 10 touchdowns, often was injured and never really connected with quarterback Andy Dalton, who was recently released.

A case was made for keeping and letting go of Ross in this recent analysis. He's known for running the fastest 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine as shown here.

Ross returned to Seattle last September and turned in the best game of his NFL career, catching 7 passes for 158 yards and two touchdowns in a 21-20 loss to the Seahawks.

He scored from 33 and 55 yards out and expressed hope afterward that he had turned a corner as a pro football player.

"I can honestly say now I lost confidence in myself the last two years," Ross said at the time. "Now I come in with a different mentality and now I've got to go out there and continue to believe in myself."

Unless he is dealt away during the coming months, Ross will play a final season in Cincinnati, knowing he isn't wanted in 2021.