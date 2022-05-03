Skip to main content

Berry Becomes Second Husky to Transfer Post-Spring Practice

Caleb Berry, never fully engaged in spring practice, on Tuesday became the second University of Washington football player to enter the transfer portal, joining Jacobe Covington.

The 6-foot-1, 223-pound running back from Lufkin, Texas, missed the beginning of the April workouts after posting on social media that he had contracted COVID-19.

Thereafter, Berry carried the ball only sporadically in practice and was on the sideline and out of pads once more for Saturday's final spring scrimmage.

He was one of five Texas-produced running backs on the roster, joined by Jay'Veon Sunday, Aaron Dumas, Emeka Megwa and Will Nixon. 

Once the UW coaching change took place, Berry seemingly was a short-timer, with his big-body frame not a good match at all for Kalen DeBoer's spread offense and it's possible the coaching staff made that known. 

The day before, Covington's departure was announced, again with the lack of playing time an issue. He didn't mention DeBoer in his parting post.

Berry never appeared in a game for the Huskies. He came to the UW last spring, still in recovery after breaking his leg during his senior season in Lufkin, and redshirted last fall.

Ironically, he convinced a Lufkin teammate, wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk, to leave Texas Tech and join him in Seattle because he liked the Husky program so much. 

Coming out of high school, Berry was considered a 3-star recruit and he picked the UW over a host of teams, including Arkansas, Boise State, Colorado State, Hawaii, Houston, Nebraska, Texas Tech, Washington State.

