Bhonapha Returns to Boise State as RB Coach

Keith Bhonapha will retrace his coaching steps and return to Boise State as its running-backs coach and associate head coach, the fifth former University of Washington assistant from Jimmy Lake's staff to find a job elsewhere.

Bhonapha previously spent eight seasons with the Broncos as director of football operations, recruiting coordinator and RB coach before coming to the UW in 2014 with Chris Petersen. He was Petersen's first hire in Seattle and stayed eight seasons coaching the backs and also served as special-teams coordinator for the past two seasons.

He was not retained after Lake was fired in November and Kalen DeBoer was hired from Fresno State as the Husky head coach.

Of the Lake assistants who have landed on their feet, Bhonapha joins former Husky defensive-backs coach Will Harris, now the Georgia Southern defensive coordinator; defensive-line coach Rip Rowan, who has accepted the same role for Georgia Southern; defensive-backs coach Terrence Brown, who has taken the same job at California; and outside linebackers coach Ikaika Malloe, who goes to UCLA in the same role.

UW wide-receivers coach Junior Adams and offensive-line coach Scott Huff were rehired by DeBoer.

That leaves only Lake's offensive and defensive coordinators, John Donovan and Bob Gregory, plus tight-ends coach Derham Cato, still seeking new coaching jobs.

