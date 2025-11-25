Big Body Edge Rusher Has Been Lynch Pin for UW
Deshawn Lynch is a lot like Marshawn Lynch.
Besides their similar sounding names, they're a pair of Northern California physical specimens who turned themselves into Seattle football freaks of nature.
"Beastmode" is a fairly self-explanatory label that describes the long-retired Seattle Seahawks' running back from Oakland who would run over would-be tacklers like some asphalt paver.
Deshawn Lynch, no relation, hails from prison town Folsom and currently plays edge rusher for the University of Washington football team -- and he does this like some gigantic defensive back.
He has a team-best 7 pass break-ups, one more than the output for both junior safety Alex McLaughlin and senior cornerback Ephesians Prysock.
You heard that right -- he's swatted down nearly a pass per game.
He makes this happen as a 6-foot-5, 295-pound defender who's extra nimble on his feet for someone his size.
"He's made a huge difference for us," UW coach Jedd Fisch said.
Midway through the second quarter at UCLA, Lynch knocked down a Nico Iamaleava pass to begin the defensive series and stripped the ball from the Bruins quarterback and recovered it to end the possession.
The week before, Lynch came up with a pair of PBUs and a sack in a 49-13 victory over Purdue.
He received game balls for each of these back-to-back performances, both by coming off the bench for the Huskies.
Lynch originally didn't play football at Folsom High and was urged to give the game a try.
"It's rare you can find a guy who weighs 300 pounds and can move like he does," UW edge-rusher coach Aaron Van Horn said.
A one-time Sacramento State transfer, Lynch played in a dozen games and started four for the Huskies last season.
He missed missed all of fall camp and the first two games of this season before getting cleared from an injury that hasn't been spelled out and working his way into the rotation as a reserve.
"You see some of the plays he's made like his football instincts, his ability to jump, his ability to see the ball coming out of the passer's hand, his ability to chase down a runner on the backside, to drop into coverage, to win on a pass rush," Fisch said, going through a defensive laundry list. "I think for him it was just reps. Reps, reps, reps."
The Huskies' Lynch played 22 games for his Big Sky team and had a solitary PBU against Montana, which is the total amount he had last season in Montlake when he deflected a Michigan pass. He's since made it an art form.
Call him Feastmode.
"When he's gotten back healthy, he's made a huge difference for us," Fisch said. "I'm really proud of the way Deshawn is handling himself, the way Deshawn is playing."
