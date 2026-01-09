Demond Williams Reverses Course, Will Stay at UW

Never mind.

After 48 hours of being ostracized, having his financial situation picked apart, watching his agent resign and being described as a breaking point for college football going forward, University of Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. bowed to the pressure and announced he will will stay put.

On Thursday night, the junior quarterback from Chandler, Arizona, revealed he will no longer pursue the transfer portal and try to break his contractural agreement with the school, with estimates putting his potential intake at $4 million.

For two days, Williams was the object of nonstop conjecture on social media, podcasts and television, with people suggesting that either LSU or Miami were attempting to bid for his services, that he had allegiances only to money.

Different representatives were accused of meddling in the situation and leading him down a dangerous path. The threat of legal action hung over his head, which potentially could have wiped out any financial gain another school might have been offering.

Williams' agent, Doug Hendrickson, announced he was resigning. Even Husky coach Jedd Fisch's wife, Amber, seemingly scolded him for taking attention away from a campus memorial service on Tuesday for Mia Hamant, a UW soccer goalie who died last month.

So the 5-foot-11, 200-pound quarterback, considered a Heisman Trophy candidate, reversed course and announced he was staying put on Thursday right as the CFP semifinals game between Ole Miss and Miami was set to kick off.

On Instagram, Williams released a long-winded statement declaring his football career change of heart. He also apologized for his intrusion on the Hamant event. His message, no doubt crafted with the help of someone in his camp but maybe not as contrite as some might have wanted, went as follows:

"After thoughtful reflection with my family, I am excited to announce that I will continue my football journey at the University of Washington. I am deeply grateful to my coaches, teammates and everyone in the program for fostering an environment where I can thrive both as an athlete and an individual.

"I am fully committed and focused on contributing to what we are building.

"I apologize that the timing of the events coincided with the celebration of life for Mia Hamant, a beloved member of our university community. I never intended to call attention away from such an important moment.

"I am excited to reunite with my teammates and to lead the University of Washington to success in the 2026 season and beyond."

Demond Williams is returning to Washington after all. https://t.co/YlTon5fFQN — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) January 9, 2026

Fisch similarly weighed in with a statement regarding his young quarterback's situation. The two have maintained a six-year football relationship, which was cause for surprise that Williams was willing to walk away from it.

There had been reports the school was willing to take legal action to force his hand for damages, which won't be necessary now.

Fisch conceded that some relationships will have to be rebuilt, though fans have short memories if the quarterback continues to win for them.

"Over the last few days, Demond and I have engaged in very honest and heartfelt conversations about his present and future," the coach said in his statement. "We both agreed that the University of Washington is the best place for him to continue his academic, athletic and social development.

"I appreciate Demond's statement. I support him and we will work together to begin the process of repairing relationships and regaining the trust of the Husky community."

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: