UW Fresh Start (No. 92): Bigger Noa Ngalu Hopes to be Better for Huskies

The defensive tackle is part of a changing look for the front wall.

While Kalen DeBoer's new coaching staff determined that several University of Washington football players were overweight and needed to slim down, Noa Ngalu was one who had some catching up to do.

In need of more size to obtain meaningful playing time, the sophomore defensive tackle from East Palo Alto, California, has added 24 pounds in a year's time, giving him a more filled-out, 6-foot-2, 299-pound frame.

Ngalu (pronounced Na-loo) was even spotted clutching a green smoothie immediately following a recent practice, a benefit afforded players from a healthy training table set up in the tunnel leading to Husky Stadium following each workout.

This UW defensive line is being radically reshaped more than any other position group, going up and down with weight.

Moving over from offense, junior Ulumoo Ale has been asked to drop nearly 40 pounds since his peak UW weight to become a difference-maker in the trenches. Redshirt freshman Siaosi Finau is nearly 50 pounds lighter entering his second season in the program.

On the other hand, junior Tuli Letuligasenoa has put on 13 pounds, bringing him up to 313. Redshirt freshman Kuao Peihopa is up four pounds, putting him at 304.

Only sophomores Jacob Bandes and Voi Tunuufi have held steady with their respective 295- and 275-pound physiques from one coaching staff to another.

With spring practice underway, we're offering intel and observations gathered on the UW football personnel in a series of stories on every scholarship player from No. 0 to 99. We'll review each Husky's previous starting experience, if applicable, and determine what comes next under new coach Kalen DeBoer.

As is the case with any coaching change, it's a new football beginning for everyone, including the Huskies' No. 92.

Ngalu is entering his fourth Husky football season after coming to Seattle alongside Menlo-Atherton High teammate Daniel Heimuli, a highly recruited linebacker.

The defensive tackle has appeared in five games of mop-up time spread out over all three of his previous seasons, getting on the field even as a true freshman. He's still awaiting his first tackle.

Ngalu's niche with the Huskies is he has the most hair of anyone on the team, with his thick mane following out the back of his helmet, making him instantly recognizable when mixed in among 115 UW players.

It's unclear whether he would negate his steady weight gain if he cut it all off, such as Bandes did with his hair.

Ngalu clearly has some transferrable skills. In high school, he stole the ball on a double-handoff attempt and rumbled 65 yards for a touchdown.

There's more. With a friend, he also helped lift a car off a parking curb, as shown in the following Twitter post.

Ngalu, who chose the UW over Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Utah and WSU, needs to make things happen in a similar manner to gain more playing time ... and a good parking spot.

UW Starter or Not: Ngalu is one of those guys who was in need of a coaching change to see if he can make a depth-chart breakthrough. Defensive-line coach Inoke Breckterfield acknowledged he inherited a D-line on the smallish side. Ngalu likely will serve in a reserve role once more. His goal should be to play a lot of minutes and appear in more than two games in a season, which is his career high.

