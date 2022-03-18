Skip to main content

Bob Gregory Reportedly Joining Oregon as Analyst

He becomes the third former UW coach or player from last season to join the Ducks.

Bob Gregory, who finished this past season as interim coach for the University of Washington, will resurface as an analyst for Oregon, according to multiple reports, beginning with on3sports.

Gregory is the third member, coach or player, from the past UW team to wind up with the Ducks, joining receivers coach Junior Adams and defensive tackle Taki Taimani.

As the season wound down with the Apple Cup, he had even joked about being a former Washington State player coaching for the rival Huskies, and how the battle lines can change. 

"We're all mercenaries as coaches," Gregory said. "Whoever pays us and puts food on the table for our kids, that's who we're rooting for."

So Oregon it is.

Gregory spent the past eight seasons with the UW, coaching for Chris Petersen and Jimmy Lake's staffs before the latter situation blew up with Lake getting fired.

The veteran coach had been content to serve as the UW linebackers coach but Lake coaxed him into becoming the defensive coordinator — which he had done at California and Boise State — prior to last season after Pete Kwiatkowski left for the same job at Texas.

Once Lake was suspended and then fired for shoving a player during the Oregon game and presumably not winning enough, Gregory finished out the season as the Huskies' interim coach.

The UW went 0-3 with him in charge, losing to Arizona State 35-30, Colorado 20-17 and Washington State 40-13.

A folksy and likable personality, Gregory probably didn't find a huge job market for a 58-year-old coach whose Husky defense underperformed in 2021, giving up 193 yards rushing per outing.

Gregory has been at Oregon before. Twice actually. He previously worked for the Ducks as a graduate assistant in 1989-90 and the defensive-backs coach in 1998-2000.

Most of Lake's coaches were snapped up fairly quickly with Adams going to Oregon, defensive-backs coach Will Harris becoming the Georgia Southern defensive coordinator, defensive-line coach Rip Rowan joining Harris at Georgia Southern in his same role, outside linebacker coach Ikaika Malloe taking the same job at UCLA, defensive-backs coach Terrence Brown joining Stanford in a similar role and running-backs coach Keith Bhonapha returning to Boise State for a second stint to coach those backs.

That leaves Lake, offensive coordinator John Donovan and tight-ends coach Derham Cato still looking for work, though Cato on his LinkedIn account said he is pursuing a job in sales.

