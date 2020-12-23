Boise State Needs a Football Coach; UW Might Have Some Candidates

We can think of three guys on Jimmy Lake's coaching staff with Broncos connections who would rate an interview at the very least.

Boise State is looking for a football coach.

The Broncos sent Bryan Harsin to Auburn, to the SEC, to college football's big show.

They prefer to hire only those with Bronco connections.

The obvious question needs to be asked.

Is there anyone on Jimmy Lake's University of Washington coaching staff who would rate consideration?

In no particular order, other than alphabetical, how about Junior Adams, Scott Huff or Pete Kwiatkowski?

For a second tier of candidates, there's also Keith Bhonapha and Bob Gregory.

Each has that prerequisite Boise State football background.

Huff, if he was interested, would definitely rate a long look at the job.

He's a former Boise State center (1999-2002), a first-team All-WAC selection who made 40 starts, one of the program's greatest players.

Hired by Chris Petersen, Huff coached on the Broncos staff for 11 seasons.

Everything from offensive coordinator to offensive line to tight ends to special teams.

Huff is personable, makes a strong connection with people and has a track record for producing productive players — see four of his current Husky offensive-line starters receiving some sort of All-Pac-12 recognition.

He's a guy who could walk back into Boise, slap hands with everybody and make them all think they've got another Harsin or Petersen in the fold.

Kwiatkowski is another guy with a resume that would get him in the door and into an interview.

He's also one of the Broncos' greatest players (1984-87), a defensive lineman who was named the 1987 Big Sky Defensive Player of the Year, earned All-America honors and was inducted to the BSU athletic hall of fame.

He's coached everything at Boise State, from defensive coordinator to defensive line to defensive backs to outside linebackers. Nineteen years at his alma mater.

Then there's Adams.

He didn't play for Boise State. He split his college time between Montana State and Oregon State as a wide receiver. He shared in the Beavers' epic 11-1 2001 season under Dennis Erickson and a Fiesta Bowl win over Notre Dame.

He's got three years of Boise State coaching experience, heading up the passing game and the wide receivers.

Adams also has a certain style about him — more smooth, rather than folksy like Huff or Kwiatkowski, if that's what upper campus would want.

So there you have it. Three Boise State coaching candidates. Each guy with a connection.

If that doesn't work, last we heard, Petersen is still available.

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Husky Maven. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.