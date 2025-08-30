Boston Enters New Season, Demands Greatness From WR Peers
As this University of Washington football team came together this offseason, it wasn't complete until Denzel Boston was medically cleared to practice on August 14. On that day, the passing game immediately got better.
Boston, coming back from hernia surgery, clearly was the best wide receiver on the field. He ran routes crisper than everyone else. He got open more often than his fellow pass-catchers. His hands were more trustworthy.
Yet in his absence, the 6-foot-4, 209-pound junior wasn't merely getting his body ready to return. He was instructing he rest of a deeply talented Husky receiving corps, one boasting five freshmen of assorted skills, how to play the college game.
He was acting like a team captain well before his teammates voted him into that leadership role.
"He's been fantastic when it comes to mentoring those young guys and holding them accountable," UW coach Jedd Fisch said on Thursday. "And teaching them the offense and making sure they watch extra film and and making sure they're on the jugs machine and making sure they're getting the extra work needed, and also not tolerate bad reps."
It's no wonder each of the first-year receivers had a run with the No. 1 offense in his absence during spring ball and fall camp.
Boston, who caught 63 passes for 834 yards and 9 touchdowns in 2024, insisted on it.
"When he wasn't capable of taking the physical reps, coming off his surgery in the offseason, he was the one that was pushing those guys really, really hard to give the type of looks that he would have given," Fisch said.
Boston is one of three Husky offensive stalwarts pegged for high-level individual success this season, joined by sophomore quarterback Demond Williams Jr. and senior running back Jonah Coleman. Each is expected to post numbers that will rank him among the nation's best at his position.
Coming into Saturday night's opener against Colorado State, Williams cut his hair to show he was serious about leading the huddle. Coleman dropped weight and gained speed to prove that he's always moving forward.
Boston shared with everyone his desire to be great.
Each of those players was rewarded with captain responsibilities by a vote of their teammates, with Boston a no-brainer.
"There was no question he would be a captain," Fisch said. "Obviously the players voted for that, but he's certainly done a great job of making sure that those young guys, and we have a lot of young receivers, follow the lead of somebody that I do believe will be another top wide receiver who leaves the University of Washington."
