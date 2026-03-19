Evans Has to Wonder Whether He Did Enough to Get Drafted

At Husky Pro Day, Omari Evans had the fastest 40-yard dash and the highest vertical leap of anyone, which was impressive enough, but this assured him of absolutely nothing when it comes to next month's NFL Draft.

While he certainly is a physical specimen -- clocking 4.25 seconds and measuring 41 inches, respectively -- the 6-foot-1, 195-pound wide receiver from Killeen, Texas, still has to answer to the pro scouts as to why Penn State and Washington didn't feel compelled to use him in a more prominent role.

In reviewing his track record, he started six of 16 games for the Nittany Lions in 2024 and four of 11 for the Huskies this past season, often finding himself playing behind true freshmen wide receivers while in Montlake.

Huskies wide receiver Omari Evans (5) is forced out of bounds after a 9-yard gain against UCLA. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

So rather than entertain questions on Monday such as UW teammate Denzel Boston did, about being considered a high-round draftee, Evans was left to try and convince people there is more to his game than he's showed and somebody should take a chance on him.

While he spoke with media members, a banner hung on the wall in the background that said, "Sundays Start Here" and running back Jonah Coleman, who's certain to get drafted, came up and bear-hugged him from behind.

"It didn't go the way I expected it to -- that's fine," an overly polite Evans said of his lone season in Seattle. "Things happen. I know what I can do."

For the Huskies, he was the team's sixth-leading receiver with 17 catches for 254 yards and a touchdown that covered 59 yards in the Apple Cup against Washington State.

At Penn State in 2024, he caught 21 passes for 415 yards and 5 scores, including a 38-yard TD grab on a big stage -- in a 31-14 victory over Boise State in the CFP quarterfinals in Glendale, Arizona.

"It's a process," he said. "Everything doesn't always go your way."

Now speed surely is a component that is a strong selling point with the NFL talent scouts and Evans has all of that working for him. His fastest 40 time has been 4.22. He was among the fastest Huskies this past season.

While he's had bumps and bruises that slowed his progress, at least at the UW, he still needs to show there's a toughness to him that will help him succeed at the next level, which is much more physical for pass-catchers.

Huskies wide receiver Omari Evans (5) signifies first down against Purdue. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

He also needs to convince everyone taking notes that he's a dependable pass-catcher and a disciplined route runner. Speed will get you in the door, but it will only take you so far.

At Husky Pro Day, Evans' plan was "just to show how explosive of an athlete I am and how good I can catch and run routes, that I'm a complete receiver."

The coming draft or subsequent free-agent signings will verify whether he did that or not.