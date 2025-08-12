Boston Expected To Be Medically Cleared This Week to Practice
On a hot, sweaty day in Montlake, the University of Washington football team went through a fall practice as encouraging as any.
While the Huskies were not necessarily sharper in their execution -- with a few of the linemen looking taxed by the 90-degree heat and everyone getting a water and snack break midway through -- this particular session was all about happy returns.
Senior offensive guard Geirean Hatchett, helped off the field during Saturday night's scrimmage with what potentially could have been a devastating knee injury, resumed his first-team practice reps as if nothing had happened.
After missing about a week of workouts, freshman wide receiver Raiden Vines-Bright, the standout of the Spring Game, was partially back, wearing a gold jersey limiting his participation and normally used to make the Husky quarterbacks off limits.
Then there was Denzel Boston, the senior wide receiver and maybe the team's top honors candidate, and now recovering from offseason surgery to treat an unspecified injury -- Boston confirmed he will be medically cleared to return on Thursday, fully involved for the 13th fall practice.
The Huskies have been extra careful with the 6-foot-4, 209-pound junior from Puyallup, Washington, sitting or restricting him for 26 practices so far, overall counting spring ball.
He referred to his health issue only as a sports injury. With a new look, he showed off hair he says is two inches longer than before.
Looking for positives to emanate from his lengthy absence, Boston said this: "What's been good is I've been able to expand my leadership now when it comes to being more of a vocal leader in the room."
While he's been out, more than one of his teammates, especially the freshmen, have taken the opportunity to audition for early game time in their careers. Newcomer Dezmen Roebuck is one of those who has impressed Boston.
"I think Dez's ball-tracking ability is tremendous, the way he tracks it over his shoulder," Boston said of the other guy's continuous acrobatic grabs.
In order to keep everyone healthy in the warmer temperatures, the UW set up a snack and water station for the players to indulge themselves.
The Huskies typically grabbed a piece of watermelon and some water or gatorade. More than a half-dozen Huskies had staffers basically give them a towel shower, ringing water out of a wet cloth over their heads to cool them off.
The UW repeatedly sent out a No 1 offensive line of senior left tackle Carver Willis, redshirt freshman left guard Paki Finau, junior center Landen Hatchett, senior right guard Geirean Hatchett and junior right tackle Drew Azzopardi onto the field.
In response, the defense more times than not lined up with junior Jacob Lane at edge rusher, seniors Ta'ita'i Uiagalelei and Anterio Thompson at the defensive tackles and senior Zach Durfee at the other edge.
Wide receiver, bolstered by Boston's impending return, remains the most competitive position battle still ongoing.
Receivers coach Kevin Cummings says he still has seven or eight players, without naming them, in contention for the three starting spots for the August 30 season opener against Colorada State at Husky Stadium.
Boston, coming off a 63-catch, 834-yard and 9-touchdown season, most definitely will secure one of these game-opening roles, with sophomore Rashid Williams a good bet to take anothe.
That leaves Penn State transfer Omari Evans, junior Kevin Green Jr., sophomore Audric Harris, and freshmen Chris Lawson, Roebuck and Vines-Bright as other strong job candidates.
Former UW assistant coach Chris Tormey and former quarterback Tim Cowan and tight end Mark Bruener were Tuesday visitors. The Huskies resume practice on Wednesday at 11 a.m.
