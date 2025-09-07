Boston Had Premonition He Would Score on Punt Return
Earlier in the week, Jedd Fisch was asked about the reasoning behind using his top receiver Denzel Boston and No. 1 running back Jonah Coleman as University of Washington kick returners, maybe putting them at risk for what they do best.
The Husky coach cracked a wry smile that seemed to capture his amusement as he offered a ready explanation for those special-teams choices.
"If other people can beat them out, then they won't do it," Fisch said. "We're going to play the best player at every position. Denzel is our best punt returner and so he's out there."
On Saturday night, the 6-foot-4, 209-pound Boston showed rather emphatically that no one deserves this UW special-teams responsibility more than him.
Inside the final two minutes of the first half, he settled under a UC Davis punt, took two steps to his right, cut past a would-be tackler at his own 25, ran by another at his 40 and left a third defender sprawled on the turf at the opposing 35 in racing 78 yards unheeded to the end zone.
It was no surprise on the Husky sideline. Just moments before, Boston had given Coleman a heads-up to what was coming.
“It was crazy because he called it," Coleman said. "He said I'm going to take it regardless of how close they are and I'm going to score a touchdown. Just to see that confidence he has, when he does things like that, that's what makes him special."
It was the UW's first punt return for a score in 26 games over three seasons since Rome Odunze, another pass-catching headliner who doubled up as a return guy, went 83 yards to score against California in 2023.
"Coming into the end of the half, it was on my mind,” Boston said. “I was just telling myself, ‘I’m going to return this punt.’ I knew I had the ability, and I’m just glad I got to showcase it tonight."
Boston had two runbacks in the opener against Colorado State for a combined 11 yards, and his 78-yarder was his only only opportunity this past Saturday, while teammate Rahshawn Clark had a 17-yard return.
So the Huskies are spreading the wealth around some when it's fourth down and they someone deep.
While some players of his stature -- potential NFL first-round draft pick and college honors candidate -- would balk at running back punts, Boston feels compelled to do this chore. It's who he is and what's made him the player he is.
“I’ve always been about special teams -- it’s important to me," he said. "I built my career on special teams, when I was a freshman, playing all four phases.”
Seventy-eight yards later, Boston still knows where he's going and how to get there.
