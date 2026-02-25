Huskies Winning Mid-Winter Prognostication Battles

Halfway between the end of the CFP national championship game and the beginning of spring practice for most teams, the analysts are coming out of the woodwork with their forecasts for the coming college football season.

For the most part, everyone is viewing the Washington Huskies through a fairly optimistic lens for 2026.

A 9-3 regular-season record.

A top third Big Ten power ranking.

Only Jedd Fisch gets sort of a short shrift in the conference coaching circles, pegged at No. 11 out of 18 leaders.

My 2026 Big Ten Way-Too-Early Predictions... What do you think?! pic.twitter.com/XTi5mIMDP8 — College Football with Sam (@CFBwSam) February 23, 2026

The presumption that the Huskies will be a three-time loser, based on the teams slotted ahead of them that they play, likely means Fisch's crew will lose to Indiana and Iowa in Seattle and take it on the ear again against Oregon in Eugene.

What this also means is expectations are such that the UW will beat USC on the road, and Penn State and Nebraska at Husky Stadium this coming fall.

What's been a bit overly optimistic is everyone seems to be planning for an immediate UCLA resurgence, suggesting the Bruins, who don't face the UW this season, will also finish 9-3 with a new coach in Bob Chesney.

Here are my Pre-Spring Big Ten Power Rankings for 2026.



How would you change this power ranking? pic.twitter.com/zu7aenWHTm — CFBudge (@CF_Budge) February 24, 2026

Chesney hails from James Madison, which sent Curt Cignetti to Indiana and a national championship, and people seem to think some of the same sort of instant magic could happen again.

For that matter, one of the analysts has Chesney already slotted as the Big Ten's No. 10 coach, which is, again, one spot higher than Fisch in this mid-winter prognosticating.

Big Ten Football Head Coach Rankings, via @jrs_rankings pic.twitter.com/nW3fz8AMPC — The Big Ten Huddle 🎙️ (@TheBigTenHuddle) February 25, 2026

Of all the early rankings, ratings and guesswork, the one suggesting the Huskies deserve a No. 6 Big Ten power ranking might be the most impressive one.

After two years in the conference, the idea the UW trails only Indiana, Oregon, Ohio State, USC and Michigan in overall program health is a definitive selling point.

This suggests the Huskies steady rebuild following Kalen DeBoer's flash moments of success and abrupt departure to Alabama have been making positive strides.

It means Fisch's team might be on the cusp of playoff contention in the now 12-team bracket that has become bigger than any bowl game.

The Huskies clearly have some talented pieces with young offensive lineman John Mills beginning to emerge in All-America conversations and teams trying to pry dual-threat quarterback Demond Williams Jr. away from Montlake.

It's just all a reminder that February to August guesswork can be entertaining before everything gets real again.