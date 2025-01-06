Boston Says Stolen Property Returned, Weekend Robbery Resolved
The news was as shocking as if Denzel Boston suddenly had given up football for no particular reason at all.
Over the weekend, the University of Washington sophomore wide receiver got the attention of Husky fans everywhere when he posted on social media how he had been robbed by an armed man and even posted a photo of the sneering person clutching a black hand gun.
On Monday, Boston provided a positive outcome to the grisly situation, indicating he had recovered what was taken from him and the situation was peacefully resolved.
That seemed to satisfy one of the Huskies' more elite players, though we're not sure everyone else surrounding the program came away totally fulfilled with the outcome.
More than one fan had pointedly suggested that maybe a group of oversized Husky football players should have banded together, found this guy and treated him not unlike a blocking sled, leaving him with plenty of physical reminders that he wrongfully had crossed over into hallowed ground by pulling a gun on Boston.
Chances are, with his face all over social media, this person probably realized he had really screwed up by robbing one of the Huskies' more high-profile players and he might have reached out to make things right after what amounted to wanted posters going up.
We'll ask Boston about all of this the next time we have access to the wide receiver. Maybe he got the guy to donate to his name, image and likeness collective.
Meantime, the gun-wielding person in the black ski parka and red sweat pants might best be advised not to show up at Husky Stadium for any reason, because his face surely would be recognized and no doubt the reception wouldn't be welcoming at all.
