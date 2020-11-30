Husky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketball
Brace Yourselves, UW-Stanford Kickoff Set for an Early Hour

The Huskies and Cardinal will play during the daylight after Jimmy Lake's team has been forced to kick off late for every game.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Get ready to change your body clocks.

The University of Washington football team finally will play a football game closer to lunch time than the dinner or cocktail hours.

Line 'em up: The Huskies and Stanford Cardinal will kick off at 1 p.m. in Montlake. FOX will air the game to a large audience.

Pandemic-permitting, of course.

This early hour of football comes after the UW was assigned 7:30 p.m., 8, 5, 7:30 and 4:30 kickoff times for their previously scheduled games, two of which were canceled by COVID-19 concerns.

The Huskies will try to continue their unbeaten ways under coach Jimmy Lake, with an unblemished 3-0 record preserved by their stirring second-half comeback against Utah.

For those sleeping off their turkey hangovers and missed it, the UW rallied from a 21-0 halftime deficit to upend the Utes 24-21. 

Stanford (1-2) opened the season with a 35-14 loss at Oregon and a 35-32 setback to Colorado at home before winning at California 24-23 last Friday.

Both Stanford and the UW had games against Washington State canceled. 

The Cardinal, however, is more acclimated to day football than the UW.

Their kickoff hours so far? They got after it at 4:30, 12:30 and 1:30.

The Huskies better set their clocks and make sure they don't oversleep.

 

Jimmy Lake isn't picky about kickoff times.
