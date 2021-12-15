Signing Day Updates: Brailsford First to Send Letter of Intent to UW

It wasn't even 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning when the first football national letter of intent arrived at the University of Washington.

Parker Brailsford, an offensive lineman from Scottsdale High School and Mesa, Arizona, who initially committed to Jimmy Lake's staff, made himself the original signed recruit for the new Kalen DeBoer coaching regime.

"You watch the tape!" new UW cornerbacks coach Juice Brown tweeted out regarding the lineman.

Brailsford, a 6-foot-2, 275-pound offensive guard, received more than a dozen offers, with USC, Michigan State and Kansas State among them.

This story will update as LOIs arrive in Montlake.

At 7:15 a.m., tight end Ryan Otton of Tumwater, Washington, sent in his LOI to the Huskies. The 4-star recruit follows in the football footsteps of his brother Cade, who leaves the UW as an All-Pac-12 tight end and will enter the NFL draft.

Young Otton stands 6-foot-6 and weighs 225 pounds, making him taller by an inch and lighter by 25 pounds than his older sibling.

At 7:45 a.m., 4-star wide receiver Germie Bernard from Liberty High in Henderson, Nevada, made it official. He had a dozen offers, among them Miami, Michigan and Nebraska.

The big-play Bernard scored 21 times this season in five different ways: rushing, receiving, kickoff return, punt return and interception.

At 8 a.m., the Huskies had four LOIs in hand with wide receiver Denzel Boston from Emerald Ridge High in Puyallup, Washington, the latest to sign. The 6-foot-3, 180-pounder also had offers from Arizona State, Arizona and Washington State among others.

Boston and Bernard give the Huskies a lot of size and speed at wideouts.

While the Huskies are expected to put together a small recruiting class with so few seniors on the roster, DeBoer and his partial staff have been hustling to keep recruits and distance themselves from others.

Josh Conerly, a 5-star offensive lineman from Seattle's Rainier Beach High School, won't be signing with anyone today unless he has a change of heart. The 6-foot-5, 280-pounder has every top program nationwide seeking his services, among them Miami, Michigan and USC besides the Huskies.

Conerly has maintained he won't make a decision until the second signing period in February. Still that didn't stop his father, Joshua Conerly Sr., from sending out a teasing tweet with his son dressed in purple and directing it at DeBoer.

DeBoer is scheduled to meet with the media at 3 p.m. to discuss all Husky recruiting developments.

Edge rusher Lance "Showtime" Holtzclaw, pledged to the Huskies and also from Mesa, Arizona, announced he would hold a signing ceremony in his Desert Ridge High gymnasium.

