Brailsford Stood Out Simply for Showing Up Early to the UW

He was the only true freshman to report early this year, graduating early from high school to join spring practice.

Oh, how we love our comparisons, especially when it comes to University of Washington football players, especially the new recruits. We try so hard to make them work, to provide roadmaps to show what's coming.

Anthony James, the Texas edge-rusher commit, supposedly resembles Zion Tupuola-Fetui. Defensive tackle Elinneus Davis, the Minnesota pledge, plays like Levi Onwuzurike. And quarterback Lincoln Kienholz from South Dakota might be, just might be, another Jake Locker.

They're all on their way to Montlake, arriving in 2023. Shifting to someone a little more current, however, we bring you Parker Brailsford.

He set himself apart in April as the only true freshman to participate in Husky spring practice. The year before, it was Sam Huard, Kuao Peihopa, Voi Tunuufi and Caleb Berry. This time, just Brailsford.

By all accounts, the precocious offensive lineman from Arizona's reigning state-champion Saguaro High School in Mesa fit right in and made his UW recruitment and offer of a scholarship look like a sound one. 

Photos emerged of Brailsford during winter conditioning drills pushing around a gigantic truck tire. Wearing No. 72, Roger Rosengarten's original but discarded number, he went toe to toe in drills with Rosengarten and the older guys in April and wasn't overwhelmed. He still looked totally exhausted when leaving practice at times, but he hung in there. 

"I don't know if you guys think back to your senior year of high school, what that would have been like for you," said UW line coach Scott Huff, who was a four-year starter and 2002 first-team, All-WAC center for Boise State. "I know physically and mentally I wouldn't have been ready for it."

Brailsford, with his compact 6-foot-2, 260-pound frame, naturally elicited some Husky comparisons along the way after everyone got a good look at him over 15 practices. 

Nick Harris.

Of course, Harris is the former four-year UW starter, a two-time, first-team All-Pac-12 selection and the Cleveland Browns' projected starter at center this fall.

Harris and Brailsford? Hemming and hawing at first, considering all that the other guys has done in his football career, Huff sort of warmed to the idea.

He noted that both players were similar in physique and came from high schools that set high standards for them and left them well-coached.

Yet the Husky offensive-line coach pointed out that Brailsford already bench-presses 100 pounds more than his weight, which is a significant feat, and more than the other guy.

"Parker is stronger than Nick certainly was when he was young," Huff said. 

Whereas Harris played right away, Brailsford seemingly will have more obstacles in making a similar breakthrough to become a first-year starter. He has more players standing in his way, such as redshirt freshmen Geirean Hatchett, Gaard Memmelaar and Myles Murao, all poised and ready for their first UW action, behind the projected starters.

Yet Brailsford received high marks for getting his Husky career off to an early and enthusiastice start.

"He has come in and done nothing but excel," Huff said. "The older guys love him. The younger guys love him. He's got great work ethic."

But does he have the wherewithal to emulate that former Husky turned NFL snapper? The Huskies can only hope. 

"If we can get another Nick Harris, I'll take him," Huff said.

