Breaking Down 11 Projected Husky Offensive Starters
Looking over the potential University of Washington offensive starters, this will be a group of few surprises in terms of manpower yet it will be responsible for all sorts of deception once it breaks the huddle.
With two exceptions, the starting lineup for these guys has been set practically since the first day of fall camp.
Three of the five offensive linemen have opened UW games previously in center Landen Hatchett (6), right guard Geirean Hatchett (4) and right tackle Drew Azzopardi (13).
The same goes for wide receiver Denzel Boston (14), running back Jonah Coleman (13), tight end Decker DeGraaf (5) and quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (2).
Add to that starters from elsewhere in Kansas State transfer and offensive tackle Carver Willis (19) and Penn State transfer Omari Evans (6) at wide receiver.
While they kept things fairly basic in their public scrimmages and the mock game open to the media and their fan base, the Huskies are expected to be a free-wheeling bunch that keeps opposing defenses guessing at all times, especially running behind Williams, who might be the fastest quarterback across all of FBS football.
Every once in a while in recent weeks, the UW offered a glimpse of how creative the offense might be, such as faking a handoff to one wide receiver on a fly sweep and handing the football to another pass-catcher going in the other direction. No passes, just a highly creative run with more than one wideout involved.
Things could be a lot of fun in Montlake this coming season, mixing speed with so many weapons.
Husky opening lineups will be revealed on Monday, but our projected first 11 on offense with comments at each position are as follows:
TE Decker DeGraaf -- Last year's season-opening starter Quentin Moore is back from a knee injury, but he'll have to be content with playing alongside DeGraaf in two tight-end alignments, not supplanting him. DeGraaf, a 6-foot-3, 245-pound sophomore, has emerged as one of the UW's top receiving targets and is poised for a big year.
LT Carver Willis -- A one-time All-Big 12 honorable-mention selection as a right tackle, the 6-foot-5, 305-pound Willis came to the UW to improve his NFL opportunities. He's been a highly mobile player who can get out and run, has made a seamless move to left tackle, pro football's money position, and is nearly 15 pounds heavier since arriving. He's looks much more sound than the three guys who started in this spot in 2024.
LG John Mills -- Of all the ready-to-play freshmen who've joined the UW this season, the 6-foot-6, 330-pound Mills might be the only one who starts at the beginning of the season. He's just been too big and powerful to keep out of the lineup. Yet if he's deemed not ready, the job belongs to redshirt freshman Paki Finau, who's waged a close competition with Mills this fall.
C Landen Hatchett -- Teams such as Michigan, Oregon, Texas A&M and USC each envisioned this 6-foot-2, 315-pound Hatchett as their starting center one day and recruited him hard. The Huskies finally get to show everyone what that looks like with him over the ball full-time after a freshman season in which he was indoctrinated to the college game and a sophomore year spent getting past knee surgery. He's a team captain and a potential honors candidate.
RG Geirean Hatchett -- The Huskies got pushed around a lot in places such as Iowa, Indiana and Oregon last season. With the older Hatchett back in the lineup, following a brief sojourn to Oklahoma that ended with a biceps injury, that shouldn't happen very often. The UW is a lot more physical up front with this 6-foot-4, 306-pound sixth-year senior involved.
RT Drew Azzopardi -- As the only returning full-time starter from a fairly mediocre line, Azzopardi has heard a lot of backlash, even from some of his new defensive teammates trying to get a reaction out of him. At 6-foot-7 and 315 pounds, he has a frame made for the NFL. He just needs to become a lot more ruthless in handing out punishment.
WR Denzel Boston -- Just like Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan before him, the 6-foot-4, 209-pound Boston looks like a highly polished receiver headed for the NFL real soon. Getting cleared from hernia surgery 10 days ago, he was just better than everyone on the roster now, showing off speed that was exceptional, routes more crisp than anyone else and hands that are highly dependable. He's a first-round draft pick waiting to happen.
WR Rashid Williams -- Just like Boston and Odunze before him, Williams has patiently waited his turn and honed his craft as a Husky wide receiver, and stands to put up big numbers this coming season in becoming a first-time starter. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound pass-catcher is a natural target for his quarterback: Williams to Williams, coming to a T-shirt near you.
WR Omari Evans -- This guy has played some big-time football, emerging from the highly competitive Texas high school ranks to play three seasons for Penn State. He's had his moments, such as a CFP touchdown catch against Boise State, just not enough of them. He's come to the UW for a bigger profile, to make himself into an NFL prospect. He has more speed than anyone and should consider it a disappointment if he doesn't go 60 yards or more to score multiple times.
QB Demond Williams Jr. -- He's been carefully groomed to run the UW offense, might be the fastest QB not only across college football but in Husky football annals, and is a dual threat who will make all opposing defensive coordinators very nervous. Not to be a spoil sport, but the biggest thing with the 5-foot-11, 190-pound Williams, with a running quarterback of his nature, will be to go to great lengths to keep him healthy. All it takes is one ruthless hit to ruin everything for him and his team. Ask Michael Penix Jr. about that.
TB Jonah Coleman -- Coleman was pretty good in 2024, rushing for 1,035 yards practically on his own. He now has a new offensive line, an elusive quarterback to take more of the spotlight off of him and a new body, some 14 pounds lighter yet more muscular, to mete out punishment. He's also an NFL draft pick waiting to happen.
