Breaking Down a UW Defense That's Been Extra Stingy

Fittingly, the University of Washington football team's 16-14 victory over Utah State ended with a defensive turnover, specifically nickelback Rahshawn Clark's interception that he returned 57 yards before going down when he probably should have taken a knee at the outset.

Yet it was a stop just the same, and it's hard telling the defense to be any less enthusiastic, particularly when the Husky offense has had so much trouble getting untracked.

"I think our defense did some exceptional things, continuing to take the ball away at a high level," UW coach Jedd Fisch said.

Clark's pick left the Huskies tied for first nationally in interceptions with 5 with three others and tied for third with Notre Dame in turnover margin with plus-6.

Rahshawn Clark heads up the field with an interception that was deflected in the air against Utah State. | Dave Sizer photo

As expected, this UW defense has gone about its business and been tough on opposing offenses, even while losing two starters along the way in defensive tackle Elinneus Davis and cornerback Manny Karnley, at least temporarily with leg injuries.

Consider that the longest gain by an opposing running back so far has been 8 yards by Washington State's Kirby Vorhees.

With two fairly lockdown outings under its belt, the UW defensive performance broken down is as follows:

EDGE RUSHER -- Fourth-year playerJacob Lane has started both games, come up with 6 tackles and is tied for the team lead with 3 tackles for loss. Coming off the bench, Isaiah Ward has 5 tackles, including a TFL, and a forced and recovered fumble.

EDGE RUSHER -- Supplying plenty of pressure, freshman starter Ramzak Fruean likewise has 6 tackles, plus a pass break-up. Considering his playmaking skill set, he's overdue for his first sack. Coming off the bench, Russell Davis II has a sack among 3 tackles. Similarly, Ohio State transfer Logan George has a tackle.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE -- Freshman Derek Colman-Brusa has two starts and lived up to his early hype by ranking fourth on the team with 7 tackles, including 2 tackles for loss and a sack, and he's deflected a pass that became an interception. In a reserve role, Sacramento State transfer DeSean Watts has 3 tackles, a sack and a quarterback hurry. Likewise, Ball State transfer Darin Conley has 4 tackles, 1.5 TFLs, a pass break-up and a QB hurry.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE --The aforementioned Elinneus Davis started the opener and came up with a tackle, but his injury will force him to miss at least two games. Mississippi State transfer Kai McClendon drew the start against Utah State and has 3 tackles overall, including a TFL. Also, third-year player Omar Khan has a tackle.

Safety Rylon Dillard-Allen and linebacker Jacob Manu share a Husky moment. | Dave Sizer phot

LINEBACKER -- Fifth-year player Jacob Manu has been his typical self in two starts, turning up everywhere and ranking second on the team in tackles with 13, which include a TFL and a sack, and a quarterback hurry. As a reserve, Buddah Al-Uqdah has a tackle in his knee injury return.

LINEBACKER -- Zaydrius Rainey-Sale, after beating out Xe-ree Alexander for the starting job, has been a little quiet so far in two outings with 3 tackles. Yet he's always a turnover waiting to happen with his speed and athleticism. Alexander has 6 tackles.

CORNERBACK -- Second-year player Dylan Robinson has made himself noticeable in two starts in the secondary with 9 tackles, which rank third on the team, and he has one of the Huskies' 5 interceptions.

CORNERBACK -- Virginia transfer Manny Karnley opened the first two games, but suffered a soft-tissue injury in the first half against Utah State and likely will miss the Eastern Washington game. Karnley has 5 tackles and 2 pass break-ups. Jeron Jones likely will replace him again this weekend.

SAFETY -- No one has played any better on defense than fourth-year player Alex McLaughlin, who has team-best totals in 15 tackles, 3 TFLs, 2 sacks, 2 interceptions and 2 pass break-ups. He has a fifth year he could use at the UW in 2027, but he's playing like he's only NFL bound after this season.

SAFETY -- Rylon Dillard-Allen, lining up alongside McLaughlin, gives the Huskies two hard-hitting safeties. He has 5 tackles and a pass break-up in two starts.

NICKELBACK -- Freshman Jeron Jones opened at the nickel for the first game, gave way to Rahshawn Clark in the second game and likely will start at corner against Eastern. Jones has 6 tackles, including a half TFL, and an interception. Clark has 2 tackles, a pass break-up, a quarterback hurry and that close-out interception against Utah State.