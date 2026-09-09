Husky Youth Movement Continues to Build Momentum

Each week, this University of Washington football team keeps getting younger and younger, with the starting lineup filled with eager freshmen, particularly on defense.

This past week, newcomer Jeron Jones won the job as the No. 1 nickelback in practice leading up to the Apple Cup against Washington State. His promotion came a week and a half after fellow first-year player Ramzak Fruean was elevated to first-team edge rusher.

Prior to that, freshmen offensive tackle Kodi Greene and defensive tackle Derek Colman-Brusa were installed as starters during spring football to give this youth movement plenty of early momentum that has hardly showed any signs of slowing.

And now, the Huskies are looking for a starting running back this week and, to no surprise, the leading candidate just might be freshman Brian Bonner Jr.

"I'm really glad that Brian is here," UW coach Jedd Fisch said. "He had a really good spring and fall."

Should the 6-foot, 205-pound Bonner earn the starting job, replacing the injured Quaid Carr, this would give the UW five freshmen opening against Utah State on Saturday afternoon at Husky Stadium, or filling out 22.2 percent of the first-unit manpower.

Ramzak Fruean (11) and Derek Colman-Brusa (5) share an Apple Cup moment. | Dave Sizer photo

The danger in relying on so many teenagers as young as 17 and sending them up against players often as old as 24 thanks to the transfer portal and previous eligibility waivers is an abundance of mistakes can happen.

It can be a subtle sign that the Huskies might be surrendering the season in some ways for the betterment of the future, much like Fisch did in 2024, when he made then freshman Demond Williams Jr. his starting quarterback over senior Will Rogers for the final two games.

The other conclusion, of course, is these players are so good coming out of the chute it would be unfair to sit them for any reason.

Case in point was Brusa-Colman who was an Apple Cup disruptor, coming up with a pass deflection that led to an interception for fellow freshman Jones plus a tackle for loss among his 3 tackles.

"He was the point guard for Jeron Jones' 3-pointer," Fisch said, using basketball parlance. "He was the one who made the assist. He tipped it up in the air and it landed in Jeron's hands and it was a great job -- freshman to freshman."

Besides his interception, Jones finished with a pair of tackles while playing 24 snaps and was in the right position at all times in coverage.

"I thought Jeron played just like he does in practice, under control, in the right spot," defensive coordinator Ryan Walters said. "The ball ends up finding him somehow, some way."

Fruean provided 3 tackles, a pass break-up and all sorts of backfield pressure that impressed his coaches for making people uncomfortable.

Ramzak Fruean beats a WSU blocker to pressure the quarterback. | Dave Sizer phot

"With Ramzak, there are plays like, 'Holy cow, I can't believe he just made that play,' " Walters said. "His effort shows up. We just have to get him under control in certain moments."

Fisch reminded everyone that he can't think of another team with a freshman starting at left tackle, such as Greene is doing. It's a tough job and this freshman will need plenty of time to make it happen.

Kodi Greene works the sideline during the Apple Cup. | Dave Sizer photo

"There's going to be one or two plays you point out and you're like, 'I wish we were better here,' " the Husky coach said. "But there's 68 to 69 plays you can point out and say, 'Wow, we are so lucky Kodi Greene is our left tackle.' "

For now, it's four freshmen starters going on five. The Huskies need to celebrate with them, suffer with them and above all be patient with them.