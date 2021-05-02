Washington Huskies home
Husky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketballSI.com
Search

Bronson Receives Free-Agent Deal from New Orleans; Thomson Goes Unsigned

Well-traveled defensive tackle gets a chance to make the Saints roster.
Author:
Publish date:

Josiah Bronson is the kind of guy you take a chance on.

He's worldly, having played six seasons of college football, two at Temple, the rest for the University of Washington.

The defensive tackle is fueled by fiery emotion, making him a teammate favorite, as the accompanying photo reveals.

On Saturday, the New Orleans Saints signed the 6-foot-3, 300-pound Bronson as one of six players to free-agent contracts. 

This left him as one of five Huskies to make an NFL connection either during or after the draft, joining outside linebacker Joe Tryon (Tampa Bay), defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike (Detroit), nickel back/safety Elijah Molden (Tennessee) and cornerback Keith Taylor (Carolina), each of whom were drafted.

"All Glory to God! Time to Work!" Bronson tweeted out once the seven rounds concluded and his Saints deal was in place.

The only other Husky-related player looking to interest someone in his talents was quarterback was Kevin Thomson, but he's gone unsigned. Thomson, the Big Sky Offensive Player of the Year in 2019 for Sacramento State and a seven-year collegiate player, joined the UW last season, but never got in game during the pandemic-shortened season, supposedly after getting injured. 

Bronson from Kent, Washington, began his college career at Temple in Philadelphia, but he left the program after injuries kept him off the field in 2015 and '16. He came home, walked on at the UW and earned a scholarship.

He started three of four games for the Huskies during the pandemic-shortened football season last fall, opened in 11 of 13 games in 2019 and appeared in a dozen outings as reserve in 2018.

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Josiah Bronson was a vocal leader for the Huskies.
Football

Bronson Receives Free-Agent Deal from New Orleans; Thomson Goes Unsigned

Keith Taylor battles a Stanford receiver for the ball.
Football

Taylor Joins UW Cornerback Pipeline to NFL -- 6 Drafted in Past 5 years

Husky Stadium invited fans in for the spring game.
Football

UW Spring Game Lacks Suspense, But Fulfills Purpose by Connecting Team with Fans

Husky Stadium will have 9,000 fans for the spring game.
Football

Huskies Eager to Put on a Show in Front of Spring Game Fans

Levi Onwuzurike drops a BYU running back.
Football

Onwuzurike Has the Heart of a Lion, a Roar That's a Bit Salty

Elijah Molden celebrates a big play against Utah.
Football

Little Big Man: Huskies' Elijah Molden Becomes a Titan

Levi Onwuzurike was a first-team All-Pac-12 pick for the UW.
Football

Onwuzurike Picked by Lions, Goes Round Lower Than He Expected

Langston Wilson is a new UW commit.
Basketball

Huskies Add JC Forward Langston Wilson to Replacement Crew