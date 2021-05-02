Bronson Receives Free-Agent Deal from New Orleans; Thomson Goes Unsigned

Josiah Bronson is the kind of guy you take a chance on.

He's worldly, having played six seasons of college football, two at Temple, the rest for the University of Washington.

The defensive tackle is fueled by fiery emotion, making him a teammate favorite, as the accompanying photo reveals.

On Saturday, the New Orleans Saints signed the 6-foot-3, 300-pound Bronson as one of six players to free-agent contracts.

This left him as one of five Huskies to make an NFL connection either during or after the draft, joining outside linebacker Joe Tryon (Tampa Bay), defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike (Detroit), nickel back/safety Elijah Molden (Tennessee) and cornerback Keith Taylor (Carolina), each of whom were drafted.

"All Glory to God! Time to Work!" Bronson tweeted out once the seven rounds concluded and his Saints deal was in place.

The only other Husky-related player looking to interest someone in his talents was quarterback was Kevin Thomson, but he's gone unsigned. Thomson, the Big Sky Offensive Player of the Year in 2019 for Sacramento State and a seven-year collegiate player, joined the UW last season, but never got in game during the pandemic-shortened season, supposedly after getting injured.

Bronson from Kent, Washington, began his college career at Temple in Philadelphia, but he left the program after injuries kept him off the field in 2015 and '16. He came home, walked on at the UW and earned a scholarship.

He started three of four games for the Huskies during the pandemic-shortened football season last fall, opened in 11 of 13 games in 2019 and appeared in a dozen outings as reserve in 2018.

