Bruener Shoulders a Big Load to Get Back on the Field
They say every collision on a college football field is a lot like being involved in a serious car accident. Players tend to get hurt, even a sturdy, tough-minded guy such as University of Washington linebacker Carson Bruener.
So imagine him trying to navigate his way to the Husky sideline during the Apple Cup against Washington State, hunched over with his upper body filled with pain, so great that he wasn't exactly sure what just happened to him.
The 6-foot-2, 226-pound senior from Woodinvile, Washington, left the field favoring his left shoulder, a scene that led at least one sportswriter in the press box to consider the worst-case scenario and shuffle through his notes to see what kind of eligibility Bruener had remaining had this been a season-ending mishap.
"I didn't know if it popped out or if it was a collarbone issue," said Bruener, now preparing for Friday night's game at Rutgers. "I had no idea at the time. It just hurt."
Imagine being injured so badly, you didn't know exactly what body part was damaged. Bruener was taken to the locker to find out, to have images snapped of his throbbing frame, to receive a diagnosis from the team medical staff.
More than eight minutes remained in the rivalry game and, as he left the playing surface at Lumen Field with his team trailing 24-19, the fifth-year player realized he was done for the day and wouldn't be able to help his team pull out a victory in his final Apple Cup.
"In my mind, I was pretty disappointed kind of in myself," Bruener said. "I knew I really couldn't control it. It was hard for me going into the locker room."
At least the examination determined fairly quickly that he was far from done as a Husky football player. However, he had almost no range of motion or strength in his shoulder, and would have plenty of work to do to restore it.
Bruener barely practiced for last weekend's Big Ten opener against Northwestern, instead working with team trainers to get ready to play again. Again, he was uncertain to the end of the week whether he'd be ready or not.
"It was kind of something I took day by day," he said. "I wasn't sure how it was going to feel, how it was going to recover."
In the end, Bruener received clearance to play. He didn't start the Northwestern game, but he ran out for the second series and finished tied for the team lead in tackles with 6 and intercepted a pass in the 24-5 victory.
For his persistence and preformance, Husky coach Jedd Fisch named him "Dawg of the Week," a new weekly honor doled out by the staff to a deserving player.
"To me, I looked at it that this program means a lot to me," Bruener said. "I've been here a long time and this is my last year, so I need to take every opportunity I can to go out there and play and help this team win."
