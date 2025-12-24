For Huskies' Denzel Boston, NFL Is Officially Next Stop

On Christmas Eve, Denzel Boston just gave the NFL a present -- himself gift-wrapped.

In an announcement that always was forthcoming, the University of Washington junior wide receiver posted on social media on Thursday that he will be entering the NFL Draft, thus passing up a remaining year of college eligibility.

By most accounts, the 6-foot-4, 210-pound Boston from South Hill, Washington, is considered a first-round draft pick. The only real question is where: middle or late over the first 32 picks.

Thus ends a four-year connection between the local guy who was recruited by Jimmy Lake and hung with the Huskies even after the coaching staffs for Kalen DeBoer and Jedd Fisch took over in rapid succession.

Per his former Little League team, it looks like Denzel Boston has officially declared for the NFL Draft. Homegrown Husky who stayed through the coaching change and gets rewarded as a potential first round pick. Dawg. pic.twitter.com/99ZuA19tFu — Prowessed Paulie Zeronatti📚☔️🇮🇹 (@academicprowess) December 24, 2025

He never once considered the transfer portal while backed up on the depth chart by Rome Odunze, Jalen McMillan, Ja'Lynn Polk, Giles Jackson and Germie Bernard, and he revealed how nearly a dozen schools aggressively reached out to him before playing in the 2024 Sun Bowl.

He just waited his turn.

"Growing up in Washington, I dreamed of wearing purple and gold and playing for my hometown school," he posted. "Getting to live out that dream as a Husky is something I'll never forget. Every time I stepped on the field, it was for the city that raised me and the people who supported me from day one."

Denzel Boston and Demond Williams Jr. share a moment on the sideline at the LA Bowl. | Dave Sizer photo

After four UW seasons, including a redshirt year in 2022, Boston leaves with 132 career receptions for 1,781 yards and 20 touchdowns.

This past season, he caught 62 passes for 881 yards and 11 scores, while adding a 78-yard TD punt return against UC Davis to his scoring total. He closed out his career in the LA Bowl against Boise State with his longest TD reception -- also 78 yards.

Denzel Boston heads to the end zone on a 78-yard pass play in the LA Bowl. | Dave Sizer photo

Boston received third-team All-Big Ten honors as a receiver and honorable mention as a return specialist.

Since the regular season ended, UW coach Jedd Fisch had suggested that Boston's decision to leave or stay might have been in question while his draft position was being explored, but no one seriously thought that his return was the least bit feasible.

He was just too good on the college level. He often was a mismatch in coverage with his great size and reliable hands, leaving defensive backs flailing away in trying to stop him.

Next stop is the NFL, where he'll be reunited with Odunze, McMillan, Polk and others.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: