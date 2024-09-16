Bruener Survives Apple Cup Injury, Won't Miss Any Time
Carson Bruener, University of Washington starting linebacker, team captain and defensive stalwart, apparently survived his Apple Cup injury moment intact, with coach Jedd Fisch expecting the senior to be available all week for Saturday's game against Northwestern.
The 6-foot-2, 226-pound Bruener came out of the 24-19 loss to Washington State with 8:14 left in the game at Lumen Field, greatly favoring his left shoulder after he was down on the ground for several minutes.
He ran off the field in a tilted fashion, which seemed to indicate he might have suffered some sort of shoulder damage. Yet he is known as an extremely tough individual, so it's not all that surprising to seem him continue on.
Bruener stands as the Huskies' second-leading tackler this season with 15, three behind fellow linebacker Alphonzo Tuputala.
"I think he'll be fine," Fisch said on Monday at his weekly media gathering.
However, the coach was far less optimistic about regaining the services of senior tight end Quentin Moore following what so far has been a two-game absence from what appeared to be a knee injury caused by a Weber State tackler illegally coming off the sideline to hit him in the blindside and take him down.
"I'm hopeful but doubtful," Fisch said of Moore. "I'm hopeful, medically doubtful."
The Husky coach also was asked about the condition of junior linebacker Anthony Ward, who was shaken up against WSU, and he said the special-teams leader was still going through team medical protocols.
