3 Huskies On Mend Whose Services Are Much Needed

Linebacker Buddah Al-Uqdah played in just three University of Washington football games last season, wide receiver Rashid Williams made it through only two and edge rusher Russell Davis II never even got to fall camp.

Less than two months to spring football, they remain returning Huskies with the most to offer after having precious little to show for 2025 after injuries took them out -- with Williams and Davis having the misfortune of getting hurt not once but twice.

Once healthy again, each will be enthusiastically embraced and given a chance to play a lot of snaps again if not secure a starting job.

Here's where each stands with football right around the corner and Jedd Fisch's team looking to improve on last season's 9-4 showing, with the depth chart obstacles spelled out.

Rashid Williams had a 27-yard catch against UC Davis before getting injured on the same play. | Dave Sizer photo

RASHID WILLIAMS

Considering the manpower on hand, or lack of it, the Huskies urgently need a veteran receiver to step up and take a starting spot, and it might as well be the 6-foot-1, 190-pound junior from Brentwood, California, who would ease a lot of concerns.

Williams has 16 games played and a modest 18 receptions and 222 yards and a touchdown on his UW ledger, which includes starting last season against Colorado State and UC Davis.

He went down with a broken collarbone, got healthy and suffered a season-ending hand injury. He should be ready to go this spring and fully capable of resuming what he was doing.

Of this trio, the Huskies probably need Williams to be available more than the other guys.

Huskies edge rusher Russell Davis II (99) celebrates one of his 3 sacks against UCLA in 2024. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

RUSSELL DAVIS II

For the Huskies, Davis is their "Macarena" -- their one-hit wonder.

In Montlake for two seasons, he's battled different injuries more than practically anyone else on the roster.

The 6-foot-3, 234-pound senior from Chandler, Arizona, was on crutches and missed the first half of the 2024 season with an unspecified injury before making token appearances against USC and Penn State, then getting unleashed against UCLA and coming up with 3 sacks in a 31-19 victory.

He had maybe two days to celebrate being named Big Ten co-Defensive Player of the Week before tearing a triceps muscle that ended that season for him.

Davis wore a sling while working out but not participating in 2025 spring ball and then tore up a knee that summer, costing him all of last season. It's unclear if he'll be able to take part in the upcoming spring practice.

He brings 26 games played at Arizona and the UW combined, all in a reserve role, and 32 tackles and 6.5 sacks.

With starter Zach Durfee having used up his eligibility, Davis logically would be among the leading candidates seeking the edge rusher role opposite returning senior starter Jacob Lane. He's overdue for some extended playing time.

Buddah Al-Uqdah was injured in his return to Pullman while Jedd Fisch looks on. | Dave Sizer photo

BUDDAH AL-UQDAH

Al-Uqdah looked the part of the Huskies' best linebacker when the 2025 season began. He showed plenty of range and physicality and then went down with a knee injury against Washington State, his old team.

The 6-foot, 237-pound senior from Los Angeles won't take part in spring ball as he continues to recover from in-season surgery.

Since he got hurt, senior Jacob Manu and now sophomore Zaydrius Rainey-Sale recovered from their own respective knee injuries and finished last season as the starters, while senior Xe'ree Alexander was so good in the LA Bowl he was named Defensive MVP.

When cleared to play again, Al-Uqdah won't make it easy on anyone to keep their starting job or game snaps. In his career, he's started 24 of 26 games at WSU and the UW combined, with 131 tackles. He's been a turnover machine with 4 interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, and 5 fumbles recovered.

