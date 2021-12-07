Bryant Makes First NFL Start, Has Memorable Outing for Patriots

Snow was falling hard and the wind was blowing fiercely during the Monday Night Football game in Orchard Park, New York, disrupting play from beginning to end, but Myles Bryant wasn't fazed by it.

Making the first NFL start of his career at slot cornerback for the New England Patriots, Bryant was asked if he'd ever played in conditions that resembled anything like this.

The former University of Washington defensive back had a ready answer.

"When I was in college, in the Apple Cup, Washington vs. Washington State, we had a big like blizzard game out in Pullman," Bryant said. "It was a fun game. I think today was a lot of fun."

The Patriots came out a 14-10 winner over the Buffalo Bills and the one-time Husky walk-on turned second-team All-Pac-12 performer and now undrafted second-year pro had a big hand in the outcome of this primetime match-up.

Starting because safety Kyle Dugger was in COVID protocols and New England (9-4) was forced to shuffle its secondary personnel, Bryant came up with 5 tackles and seemed to be involved all of the game's high-profile plays.

With the Bills driving for a winning touchdown, Bryant knocked down Josh Allen's fourth-down pass to end that threat and seal the victory.

Earlier, he was flagged for a personal foul for a supposed late hit on Allen that was widely questioned by everyone who saw it.

Allen, flying out of bounds, stretched the football forward to obtain a first down and Bryant did what was expected to stop the Buffalo quarterback and gave him a shove. Only the refs penalized him for it, leaving everyone to wonder what else could the defensive back have possibly done in that situation.

Bryant began the season on the New England practice squad before getting signed to the active roster in October. Appearing in nine games now, he's played slot corner, free safety, strong safety and regular cornerback. He's even taken a few snaps while standing on the defensive line.

