Cam Davis Enters Transfer Portal, Brings UW Career to a Close
Cam Davis will be remembered in his six-year University of Washington football career for rushing for 1,093 yards, catching 42 passes and scoring 15 touchdowns.
For the postseason, not so much.
On Monday, the running back from Rancho Cucamonga, California, entered the transfer portal while choosing not to accompany the Huskies to the Sun Bowl on Dec. 31 against Louisville, which might seem a little odd considering he's one of the team captains.
However, it appeared the UW youth movement had seriously cut into Davis' game time. The veteran rusher lately found himself playing behind freshman Adam Mohammed, who's now the back-up to starter Jonah Coleman, which was a similar situation to freshman Demond Williams Jr. replacing Will Rogers as the No. 1 quarterback.
Davis didn't carry the ball in any of the Huskies' closing regular-season games against Penn State, UCLA or Oregon, last taking a handoff on a lone 4-yard carry against USC.
Davis might have wanted to free himself up to take visits to other schools, whereas coach Jedd Fisch informed his players that to take part in the Sun Bowl they had to be available to practice.
Either way, a Husky bowl game simply was never going to be a just reward that Davis could count on.
As a freshman in 2019, he started for the Huskies in the Las Vegas Bowl in a 38-7 victory over Boise State, lost a yard on the opening play and never got on the field again.
After two years of no postseason games for the UW, Davis was preparing for the 2022 Alamo Bowl in San Antonio against Texas when he suffered a concussion in practice and was forced to watch the game in street clothes.
A year ago, he missed the entire season after suffering a fall-camp knee injury and having surgery, and consequently was a spectator for the Sugar Bowl against Texas in New Orleans, plus the CFP championship game against Michigan in Houston.
Now Davis, one of the more laid-back and easy-going Huskies, won't have a swan song in the Sun Bowl.
His Husky football career comes to an end with 42 games played, including four starts mixed in, and highlights of scoring 13 touchdowns in 2022 while largely coming off the bench and somersaulting into the end zone for a TD against Colorado in the same season.
If he can find a new team, after apparently receiving another season of eligibility for medical reasons, Davis will play a seventh year of college football. For his sake, here's hoping it comes with a bowl game.
