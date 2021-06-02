UW Roster Review, No. 2-99: Cam Davis Played Leapfrog During Spring Football

The sophomore running back, in six months, went from the No. 4 back to No. 1.

University of Washington running backs accepted handoffs, sometimes four simultaneously, with ball carriers in constant motion as the Huskies sought to ramp up spring-practice repetitions.

When it came time to narrow the competition, Cameron Davis more often emerged from the backfield jumble as the No. 1 rusher for scrimmages among the seven scholarship players at his position.

Davis, a 6-foot, 205-pound sophomore from Rancho Cucamonga, California, might have been one of the UW's more remarkable spring football developments. After all, he was the fourth guy in line when the pandemic regular season began six months earlier.

Now with all four of the veteran runners back for the upcoming fall campaign, the shifty yet powerful Davis in his No. 22 leapfrogged everyone, at least for the time being in the spring.

"Cam Davis is one of those gems that you just keep chipping at and eventually it's going to come out," UW running-backs coach Keith Bhonapha said. "He's had a couple bumps and bruise the past couple years. I'm really excited. His overall game, I think, has taken the next step."

Going down the roster in numerical order, this is another of our post-spring assessments of all of the Husky talent at hand, gleaned from a month of observations, as a way to keep everyone engaged during the offseason.

When the Huskies opened against Oregon State last November, Davis was the fourth to take a turn in the backfield that night behind, in order, Kamari Pleasant, Sean McGrew and Richard Newton.

He and Newton are the more physical backs, likely the legitimate NFL prospects of the bunch, the players to shoulder the rushing load. While McGrew and Pleasant have been reliable performers, they're sixth-year players who will have to step back some to make room for these promising younger guys.

Davis, who wears No. 22 same as starting cornerback Trent McDuffie, made two appearances as a true freshman in 2019, both pressure-packed situations. Against Oregon, he ran for 7 yards on his only carry in a 35-31 defeat at Husky Stadium. He actually started the Las Vegas Bowl against Boise State and lost a yard on the first play of the eventual 38-7 victory.

In 2020, he proved to be an adept runner and receiver as a third or fourth wheel, and he even returned a kickoff.

Bhonapha can't wait to unleash him in much more concentrated manner.

"The one thing I'm excited for, and I think Husky fans will be excited for, is this is a guy who is a difference-maker with the ball in his hands," the coach said. "He has the ability to change gears. He's tough, he's physical. We need to get these guys to take the next step."

Considering how many steps Davis took to maneuver around the springtime competition, one more shouldn't be all that hard.

Davis' 2021 Outlook: Running-back starting candidate

UW Service Time: Played in 6 games, started once

Stats: 17 carries for 73 yards; 5 receptions for 26 yards; 1 kickoff return for 21 yards

Individual Honors: None

Pro prospects: 2024 NFL third-day draftee

