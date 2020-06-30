Cucamonga! Next Stop for RB Cameron Davis is a Bigger UW Role

Cameron Davis hails from Rancho Cucamonga, a Southern California city with a name so unusual it became part of popular entertainer Jack Benny's comedy bit a long time ago.

"Train leaving on track 5 for Anaheim, Azusa and CU-CA-Monga!" the jokester would bellow out, accentuating certain syllables.

That's why some locals sidestep the laughs and simply refer to their hometown as "Rancho."

Yet it's exactly why many more people gladly welcome a statue of the droll but humorous Benny in the city — for the widespread attention he brought it.

CU-CA-monga!

The University of Washington's Davis, a redshirt freshman running back, would like to encourage others to let the city's ever so unique name rhythmically roll off their tongues.

That would mean he's churning out a lot of yards and finding the end zone with regularity on the collegiate level.

For now, the 6-foot, 200-pound Davis has had just a taste of NCAA football, appearing in only two Huskies games in 2019 and carrying the ball twice to preserve his redshirt season.

He came up with a seven-yard run against Oregon and lost a yard against Boise State in the Las Vegas Bowl. He also had a 17-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter against the Broncos negated by Jared Hilbers' holding penalty. He's shown in the video as No. 22 in the aftermath of the 38-7 victory.

Davis enters the upcoming season likely as third on the depth chart. He falls in line behind sophomore Richard Newton and senior Sean McGrew. He moved at least one rung higher after Salvon Ahmed took early entry to the NFL.

"He can do some good things so we'll see how this thing goes," former UW coach Chris Petersen said midway through Davis' debut season.

This is the 50th profile of a returning Washington football player, each of which can be found on the site. While spring practice was canceled, Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated offers continuous coverage of the team.

The promising back came to the Huskies as the nation's No. 17 running-back recruit after piling up 1,947 yards and 20 TDs as a senior for Upland High School. He put his speed on display against Etiwanda, breaking off a 69-yard run and an 87-yard kickoff return that got him into the end zone each time.

Davis picked the UW over California, USC, Utah, Colorado, Oregon State and others.

"Their goal for us is to be the best, whether it's on or off the field," the Cucamonga tailback said of his reasons for choosing the Huskies.

While awaiting greater opportunity that's sure to come, he brings exceptional vision and plenty of elusiveness to the position. He just hasn't been able to show it yet.

At the base of the San Gabriel Mountains, Rancho Cucamonga offers a Native American name that means "sandy place." Some well-known people have used the town as a launching pad, among them baseball closer Rollie Fingers, NFL heavy hitter Patrick Chung and late rocker Frank Zappa.

Davis hopes to join them soon by expanding his role with the Huskies and letting everyone know exactly what he calls home.

Next stop?

It's not Cowabunga.

It's CU-CA-monga!

SUMMARY: Davis actually played quite a bit in the Huskies' bowl game in Vegas, but his touches were limited. That won't be the case from here on out.

GRADE (1 to 5): He gets a 3, but only because he was preserving his eligibility and patiently moving through the UW system. The wraps will be coming off.

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Husky Maven. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.