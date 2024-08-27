Carson Bruener Matches His Father as Husky Captain
The University of Washington football team on Monday night revealed its six captains for the coming season, with one of them -- senior linebacker Carson Bruener -- accepting this Husky reward exactly 30 years after his father was similarly decorated.
Presumably voted in by their teammates, the captains consist of starting linebackers Alphonzo Tuputala and Bruener, veteran running back Cam Davis and seasoned safety Kam Fabiculanan, new quarterback Will Rogers and reliable kicker Grady Gross.
Tuputala, Davis and Fabiculanan are each sixth-year seniors who have spent their entire careers in Montlake; Rogers, the Mississippi State transfer, and Bruener are fifth-year seniors; and Gross is a junior.
With just four captains permitted on the field for the pregame coin flip with the officials, they'll no doubt alternate these duties, which is what the 2022 Huskies did.
Bruener, after spending the past two seasons as a reserve for Kalen DeBoer's staff, appears ready to go out with a splash in his final season with the Huskies and Jedd Fisch's coaches -- he's not only become a starter and a captain, but he earlier turned up on the watch list for the Butkus Award, which is an accolade given to the nation's top linebacker.
The UW captaincy has to be a sentimental moment for the 6-foot-2, 226-pound defender from Woodinville, Washington. His father Mark, a Husky tight end in 1991-94 and later a 14-year NFL player, was a captain as a senior along with running back Napolean Kaufman, inside linebacker David Kilpatrick and outside linebacker Donovan Schmidt,
