Lake Completes Staff: Promotes Cato From Within

Dan Raley

New coach Jimmy Lake has completed his Washington football staff, hiring Derham Cato from within to become his tight ends coach.

Cato has been one of those guys behind the scenes at the UW, serving as an offensive analyst for the past four seasons. He fills the 11th full-time coaching position in Montlake. 

"Derham has worked his way up to this position," Lake said in a statement released by the school. "He's a very smart coach and he's a grinder. He's knowledgeable in the passing and run games, and he's been an offensive coordinator and coaches tight ends."

Cato is part of the Jimmy Lake recipe, which the new leader has borrowed from the departed Chris Petersen, as heard in this video. 

A North Carolina native, he played his college football at Dartmouth and played professionally in the CFL, Arena, NFL Europe and afl2 leagues. 

Cato previously spent two seasons at Davidson as offensive line and tight ends coach in 2014 and offensive coordinator in 2015. He was a graduate assistant at Vanderbilt for three seasons, working alongside John Donovan, the Huskies' new offensive coordinator. 

Tight end has been one of Washington's traditionally rich positions, sending several players to the NFL. 

