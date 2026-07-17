CFP Title-Game Huskies Still Chasing NFL Jobs

With training camps set to begin, a large number of former University of Washington football players who were part of the Husky team that appeared in the 2024 CFP national championship game are still holding onto NFL dreams.

The current tally is 18.

Four are NFL returning starters in offensive tackles Troy Fautanu and Roger Rosengarten with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens, and in wide receivers Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan with the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, respectively.

The two biggest question marks from that milestone Husky team are quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and edge rusher Bralen Trice, both with Atlanta, each trying to overcome injuries to get on the field and stay there.

Trice, in fact, has missed two full seasons after injuring the same knee twice and has not played an NFL snap. The third-round draft pick, however, made it through OTAs (organized team activities) and mini-camp in recent months in a positive manner, so maybe it's finally his time for his Falcons career to launch.

"I'm excited for us and for him to get out here," Jeff Ulbrich, Atlanta defensive coordinator, told reporters of Trice, "and really show the world and himself who he is as a football player."

Michael Penix Jr. leaves the field after losing to No. 1 Michigan 34-13. | Skylar Lin Visuals

Penix, of course, suffered yet another knee injury last season in a career full of them -- though not in his two years in Montlake -- and will contend for the starting job if heathy with the newly acquired Tua Tagovailoa from the Miami Dolphins.

The lefty has to convince a different coach in Kevin Stefanski, who previously led the Cleveland Browns, that he's the guy.

How’d healthy Bralen Trice look in OTAs?



Jeff Ulbrich: “Excellent.”

OLB coach John Timu: “Phenomenal.”



“I’m excited for us and for him to get out here,” Ulbrich said, “and really show the world and himself who he is as a football player.”https://t.co/lhEWtfDixr — Daniel Flick (@ByDanielFlick) July 17, 2026

Other UW title-game alums going to camp include wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk (New Orleans Saints), tight end Devin Culp (Tampa Bay Bucs), tight end Jack Westover (New England Patriots), linebacker Carson Bruener (Pittsburgh Steelers), linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio (Cleveland Browns), tight end Quentin Moore (Washington Commanders) and wide receiver Denzel Boston (Cleveland Browns).

Each of the above appeared in the championship game. Yet another, edge rusher Zach Durfee (Jacksonville Jaguars), was in uniform for the championship game, but didn't play that day in Houston.

UW players who ultimately transferred out and are competing for pro jobs are center Parker Brailsford (Cleveland Browns), wide receiver Germie Bernard (Pittsburgh Steelers), tight end Josh Cuevas (Baltimore Ravens) and cornerback Jabbar Muhammad (Jacksonville Jaguars). All detoured to Alabama except for Muhammad, who finished up at Oregon.

More former Huskies from the title team who are in football limbo are safety Dominique Hampton, running back Dillon Johnson, offensive linemen Nate Kalepo and Julius Buelow, and linebacker Alphonso Tuputala.

Defensive back Mishael Powell is part of the UFL's Orlando Storm, while edge rusher Zion Tupuola-Fetui, who played briefly in the CFL, is a defensive assistant coach working with defensive linemen at the University of Idaho.

Cornerback Thaddeus Dixon (9) celebrates after intercepting a pass against Washington State in 2023. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Yet another player from that title-game team dealing with football unfairness is cornerback Thaddeus Dixon, who transferred to North Carolina and finished up.

On May 8, Dixon signed as an undrafted free agent with the New York Giants. Six days later, he tore his Achilles tendon and is done for this season.