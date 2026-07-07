Odom Builds Solid Reputation After Huskies Sullied It

Brian Odom has a real professional manner about him as a linebackers coach, hails from a football family and has a reputation that continues to evolve in a positive manner.

Recently, he was ranked as the fourth best in the Big Ten at what he does, behind only Iowa's Seth Wallace, Indiana's Bryant Haines and Penn State's Tyson Veidt, all of which was determined by an outfit called Matrix Analytical.

Odom's career arc only has been enhanced since he joined the Huskies last year -- this after the UW largely was responsible for putting him and others at USC out of work in 2023.

People paid a stiff price after Michael Penix Jr. and Company came in to Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and put up 572 yards of total offense and continually lit up the scoreboard in beating the Trojans 52-42 in a nationally televised showdown.

Trojans defensive coordinator Alex Grinch was fired immediately.

Odom, who filled in as interim co-defensive coordinator following that move, was let go by USC three games later once the season was over with outside-linebackers coach Roy Manning and defensive-backs coach Donte Williams exiting, as well.

Coach Lincoln Riley conducted a widespread housecleaning, largely blaming his defensive coaches for the Trojans' 8-5 record.

After a one-season banishment to North Texas, Odom joined Jedd Fisch's 2025 coaching staff as a replacement for linebackers coach Robert Bala, who left for Florida and is now at James Madison.

Odom is the younger brother of Barry Odom, currently the head coach at Purdue after previous stops as the leader at UNLV and Missouri. They are two of three brothers who grew up in Oklahoma as the sons of a high school coach.

Linebackers coach Brian Odom chats up Hayden Moore during stretching drills. | Skylar Lin Visuals

Brian Odom found himself in a linebacker-rich environment in Montlake, taking over a position group that featured the highly accomplished trio of Jacob Manu, Buddah Al-Uqdah and Xe-ree Alexander, with a fourth headliner arriving in then freshman Zaydrius Rainey-Sale.

"This is as good of a room as I've been around in my career of guys willing to play at a high level," Odom said.

An experienced and deep linebacking crew such as this one should be ready to affect the outcome when the Huskies play their fifth game of the season in Los Angeles against USC.

Odom's job couldn't be any more secure than it is as this point in his coaching career. He can walk into the Coliseum in a couple of months with his head held high.