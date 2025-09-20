Changing Fall Colors -- Al-Uqdah Goes From Crimson to Purple
PULLMAN, Washington -- He wears No. 3 now rather than 0. He'll be dressed in University of Washington colors rather than Washington State crimson. He'll be on the visitors sideline rather than in the Cougars' bench area.
Most of all, Taariq "Buddah" Al-Uqdah likely will be jeered and loudly by some at Martin Stadium on Saturday afternoon as an Apple Cup traitor in Pullman rather than the hero he once was before doing the unthinkable and changing in-state schools.
When fall camp opened seven weeks ago, the 6-foot, 237-pound junior linebacker from Los Angeles admitted he already was envisioning this game and facing the guys he used to go to battle with.
"I think about it a lot," he said in in August. "I'm excited to go back for sure."
The UW did not make him available to the media this week, likely to lessen the distractions for him.
Yet behind the scenes, the discussion continued between Al-Uqdah and the UW coaching staff to make sure he has his head is on straight.
"We just talked to him about he's a Husky and that's what he is right now," coach Jedd Fisch said. "He was a Cougar and now he's a Husky, and his job is to represent the University of Washington in the best possible way he can."
Reiterating his recruiting resume, Al-Uqdah was offered a UW scholarship long ago by the Jimmy Lake staff, which didn't follow up and sign him. So he turned to Washington State, where he redshirted and next became a two-year starter, opening 21 of the 23 games he played in.
He entered the transfer portal once the Cougars underwent a coaching change, with Jake Dickert moving to Wake Forest and taking a lot of the WSU staff with him. So now he's where he wanted to be initially.
"Honestly, when I was in high school, Washington was one of my favorite schools," he said. "So when I got that offer, it was pretty surreal. I was interested in it, but, of course, it really didn't carry out like that."
Accumulating 11 tackles in the first two games, Al-Uqdah currently shares the UW team lead with senior safety Makell Esteen. He's been a solid player, rarely out of position when everything unfolds.
His coaches have no real concern about him getting too eager while back in his old college football haunts. They've prepared him for this moment.
"Buddah, he's a pro," UW defensive coordinator Ryan Walters said. "We talk about being a pro in this building all the time. He embodies that."
Walters said the mindset is simple for Al-Uqdah and shouldn't waver no matter what the circumstances are.
"You're preparing like you would be preparing every week and the goal is to treat every week like it's a Super Bowl, no matter who you're playing or where you're playing ," the coach said. "So when you get to those type of games, it's not too big and you're not doing anything outside of your routine.
"We've got a game that's going to be competitive and he's got a job to do so that should be all the motivation he needs."
