SI.com
HuskyMaven
HomeHusky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketball
Search

Choosing a UW Starting Lineup: Right Guard Could Serve Up a Surprise First-Teamer

Dan Raley

Right guard for the University of Washington football team hasn't always received the proper amount of respect or attention.

It seems like this position has always been a springboard for something else. Training wheels for a much grander assignment in Montlake. Curls before the bench press.

It seems as if a guy is any good in this role, the Husky coaches eventually put him somewhere else to take advantage of his skill set.

Jaxson Kirkland is the perfect example of this. The junior from Vancouver, Washington,  after two strong seasons at right guard, moved to left tackle this offseason, with the Huskies hoping to better use his ample size, strength and motivation.

Just one Husky right guard has been chosen as a first-team Associated Press All-America selection — and Chad Ward's coaches did everything they could in 2000 to move him to left tackle during spring practice before letting him stay put on the center's right hip.

Max Starcevich, a first-team AP All-American in 1936 and one of the nation's top 11 players back then, began the season at right guard and ended up at left guard while going both ways for that Husky Rose Bowl team.

In his time spent with the UW, a well-traveled Senio Kelemente went from a starting defensive tackle as a true freshman, to the No. 1 right guard as a sophomore in 2009 to, alas, two seasons as the starting left tackle.

Finally, the highly accomplished and recently departed Nick Harris spent two seasons and made 15 starts at right guard before the Huskies reassigned him to center, where he became a two-time, first-team All-Pac-12 pick.

This time, we take someone from another position and move him to right guard, and it seems like a natural fit. We end up with a starting offensive line of one senior, two juniors and a pair of sophomores. 

With the UW football season put on pause, Husky Maven is choosing the 24 starters, 11 on offense, 11 on defense and two kickers for whenever everything resumes. Here's how right guard should turn out:

Leading RG candidates: Corey Luciano, 6-4, 277, junior; Matteo Mele, 6-5, 305, sophomore; Myles Murao, 6-2, 304, freshman; Cole Norgaard, 6-5, 285, junior.

RG starting experience: Jaxson Kirkland started 25 games at RG; Henry Bainivalu made two starts as Kirkland's injury fill-in. 

Our selection: Luciano. He transferred in from California's Diablo Valley College last season and he played right away as a tight end, appearing in the first six games. However, the Huskies recruited Luciano when he was the nation's top junior-college offensive guard as determined by ESPN. What that means is he's a physical player who brings added athleticism not normally found in a collegiate interior lineman. Think Rick Mallory, who came to the UW and played tight end before he moved inside where he eventually enjoyed a solid NFL career. Luciano brings a certain amount of nastiness and cockiness to the position. If there is an upgrade needed, he could use about 20 more pounds if he going to stay at right guard.

Other options: Mele resembles a tackle more than a guard or a center, but might be versatile enough to hold down this position. Murao was recruited with the full intention of turning him into a center, but he's capable of playing this guard spot. Norgaard, entering his fourth season in the program as a center, is just looking for a place to make a breakthrough. 

Greatest Husky RG: Coming out of tiny Finley in the Tri-Cities area (pop. 6,000), Chad Ward showed he could play with the big-city boys. On an offensive line that featured future NFL players Olin Kreutz at center and Benji Olson at left guard, Ward started 45 games over four seasons and he was named as that AP All-American first-teamer entering the new millennium. He was a huge guard at that, packing a 6-foot-4, 339-pound frame. 

Other legendary UW RGs: Dean Kirkland, starter for the 1991 Rose Bowl team and a 27-game starter; Max Starcevich, first-team All-American in 1936, splitting the season between right and left guard. 

The UW Starting Lineup:

Left tackle — Victor Curne

Left guard — Ulumoo Ale

Center — Luke Wattenberg

Right guard — Corey Luciano

Right tackle — Henry Bainivalu

Tight end

Tight end

Wide receiver

Wide receiver

Running back

Quarterback

Kicker

Punter

Outside linebacker

Defensive tackle

Defensive tackle

Outside linebacker

Inside linebacker

Inside linebacker

Cornerback

Cornerback

Nickel back

Strong safety

Free safety

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Husky Maven. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Choosing a UW Starting Lineup: Left Guard Could be Start of Something Fun

Sophomore job candidate Ulumoo Ale has the name, size and attitude to draw a lot of attention to himself.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Paolo Banchero Passes on UW, Countless Others to Play for Duke

Prized Seattle big man makes somewhat surprising decision after most recruiting analysts had him pegged for Kentucky.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

Do the Pac-12, Big Ten Know Something the Others Don't?

The SEC, ACC and Big 12 plan to move forward with fall seasons. With new information about COVID-related heart conditions, what do the Pac-12 and Big Ten know that these other conferences don't?

Kaila Olin

Onwuzurike Changes Number, Collects Another Honor, But Stays Put For Now

The University of Washington defensive tackle added his second first-team All-America honor, recognized this time by Pro Football Focus.

Dan Raley

Choosing the UW Starting Lineup: The Center Has to be Great

The Huskies' scrimmage snapper has always been one of the team's most critical jobs, demanding a lot of concentration. See who's in line for this assignment.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

Safety First: Terrific Tommie Smith Might Have Been an Even Better Husky TailBack

We catch up with the defensive standout from the UW's 1991 national championship team who dares to dream about what else he could have done in his college career.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

More Pac-12 Football Defections at Arizona; Washington Still Has a Full Roster

The player free-for-all in the conference picks up speed as the Schooler brothers leave the Wildcats and enter the transfer portal. The Huskies haven't lost a player yet.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Scoutlook: Examining Ulofoshio's HS Highlights to See Why He Was Missed

Coming out of Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Edefuan Ulofoshio was overlooked by all major college football programs. Husky Maven's Trevor Mueller tries to find out why.

Trevor Mueller

SI All-American Deems Washington State as LB Heaven for UW, Others

One-fifth of nationally highlighted backers hail from fertile Seattle-Tacoma recruiting area.

Dan Raley

Let the Roster Wars Begin: USC's Tufele First to Bolt; Will Husky be Next?

The Huskies wait and watch as others encourage NCAA to let football players transfer to teams pushing ahead with fall schedules.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley